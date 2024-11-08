Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the EGM is scheduled to be held on Friday, 8th November, 2024 at 3:00 PM through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Outcome and Proceeding of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 8th November 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024) Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)