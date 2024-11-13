TGIF Agribusiness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Year Ended 31St March 2024 Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - disclosure regarding appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Disclosure regarding appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 03.30 PM, the Board of Directors of the Company considered and discussed the following items: - 1. Considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Auditors Report. 2. Considered and approved the appointment of M/s. Samir Shah and Associates as Statutory Auditor of the Company. 3. Considered and approved the appointment of M/s. Mukesh J and Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the Company. 4. Considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Zalak Chokshi as Internal Auditor of Company. 5. Considered and took note of the resignation of Mr. Bharat Thaker from the post of Managing Director of the Company. 6. Considered and approved the appointment of Mrs. Rachana Gemawat as an Additional Director cum Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)