Thirani Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

3.7
(-1.07%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:07:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.21

20.21

20.21

20.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.5

-0.92

-1.42

-0.49

Net Worth

11.71

19.29

18.79

19.72

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.71

19.29

18.79

19.72

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.26

8.25

8.02

9.09

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.01

Networking Capital

-1.22

0.02

0.06

0.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.03

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.31

0.23

0.15

0.1

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.53

-0.24

-0.09

-0.09

Cash

0.73

0.57

2.71

0.64

Total Assets

0.77

8.84

10.79

9.75

