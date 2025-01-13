Thirani Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.21
20.21
20.21
20.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.5
-0.92
-1.42
-0.49
Net Worth
11.71
19.29
18.79
19.72
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.71
19.29
18.79
19.72
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.26
8.25
8.02
9.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.01
Networking Capital
-1.22
0.02
0.06
0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.03
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.31
0.23
0.15
0.1
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.53
-0.24
-0.09
-0.09
Cash
0.73
0.57
2.71
0.64
Total Assets
0.77
8.84
10.79
9.75
