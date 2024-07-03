iifl-logo-icon 1
Thirani Projects Ltd Share Price

3.87
(-9.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:30:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.87
  • Day's High3.87
  • 52 Wk High4.65
  • Prev. Close4.29
  • Day's Low3.87
  • 52 Wk Low 2.92
  • Turnover (lac)0.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.85
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.82
  • Div. Yield0
Thirani Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.87

Prev. Close

4.29

Turnover(Lac.)

0.11

Day's High

3.87

Day's Low

3.87

52 Week's High

4.65

52 Week's Low

2.92

Book Value

5.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.82

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Thirani Projects Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Thirani Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Thirani Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.13%

Non-Promoter- 79.86%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Thirani Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.21

20.21

20.21

20.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.5

-0.92

-1.42

-0.49

Net Worth

11.71

19.29

18.79

19.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.43

-1.04

-0.49

-6.67

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0.11

0.09

0.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.11

0.09

0.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Thirani Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Thirani Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Pradeep Kumar Daga

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yogesh Sharma

Chairman & Managing Director

Utpal Dey

Director

Santosh Choradia

Independent Director

Nitesh Singh

Independent Director

Pritika Choraria

Independent Director

Vaishali Kumari Shaw

Independent Director

Satyam Jaiswal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vijay Kumar Ojha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Thirani Projects Ltd

Summary

Thirani Projects Limited was incorporated in July, 1983. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company presently engaged into the business of providing financial services and investing activities. The Company gives short term and long term loans to its borrowers.It is registered under the category of Loan Company with Reserve Bank of India. M/s Thirani Projects Ltd. stands as a professionally managed company wherein the overall management is vested in the Board of Directors, comprised of experienced persons in varied facets of the sector. In 2010-11, Networth Vyapaar Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company and entire business of Networth Vyapaar Private Limited was taken by the Company effective from April 1, 2010.The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on September 2, 2015, issued SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to consolidate and streamline the provisions of the Listing Agreement for different segments of capital markets to ensure better enforceability. The said regulations became effective December 1, 2015. Accordingly, all listed entities were required to enter into the Listing Agreement within six months from the effective date. The Company entered into Listing Agreement with BSE Limited and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited during December 2015.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Thirani Projects Ltd share price today?

The Thirani Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thirani Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thirani Projects Ltd is ₹7.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thirani Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Thirani Projects Ltd is 0 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thirani Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thirani Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thirani Projects Ltd is ₹2.92 and ₹4.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Thirani Projects Ltd?

Thirani Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.54%, 3 Years at 15.56%, 1 Year at 11.72%, 6 Month at 22.57%, 3 Month at 8.88% and 1 Month at -6.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thirani Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Thirani Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.14 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.86 %

