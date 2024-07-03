SectorFinance
Open₹3.87
Prev. Close₹4.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹3.87
Day's Low₹3.87
52 Week's High₹4.65
52 Week's Low₹2.92
Book Value₹5.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.82
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.21
20.21
20.21
20.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.5
-0.92
-1.42
-0.49
Net Worth
11.71
19.29
18.79
19.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.43
-1.04
-0.49
-6.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
0.11
0.09
0.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.11
0.09
0.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Pradeep Kumar Daga
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yogesh Sharma
Chairman & Managing Director
Utpal Dey
Director
Santosh Choradia
Independent Director
Nitesh Singh
Independent Director
Pritika Choraria
Independent Director
Vaishali Kumari Shaw
Independent Director
Satyam Jaiswal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vijay Kumar Ojha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Thirani Projects Ltd
Summary
Thirani Projects Limited was incorporated in July, 1983. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company presently engaged into the business of providing financial services and investing activities. The Company gives short term and long term loans to its borrowers.It is registered under the category of Loan Company with Reserve Bank of India. M/s Thirani Projects Ltd. stands as a professionally managed company wherein the overall management is vested in the Board of Directors, comprised of experienced persons in varied facets of the sector. In 2010-11, Networth Vyapaar Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company and entire business of Networth Vyapaar Private Limited was taken by the Company effective from April 1, 2010.The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on September 2, 2015, issued SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to consolidate and streamline the provisions of the Listing Agreement for different segments of capital markets to ensure better enforceability. The said regulations became effective December 1, 2015. Accordingly, all listed entities were required to enter into the Listing Agreement within six months from the effective date. The Company entered into Listing Agreement with BSE Limited and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited during December 2015.
Read More
The Thirani Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thirani Projects Ltd is ₹7.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Thirani Projects Ltd is 0 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thirani Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thirani Projects Ltd is ₹2.92 and ₹4.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Thirani Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.54%, 3 Years at 15.56%, 1 Year at 11.72%, 6 Month at 22.57%, 3 Month at 8.88% and 1 Month at -6.74%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.