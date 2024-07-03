Summary

Thirani Projects Limited was incorporated in July, 1983. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company presently engaged into the business of providing financial services and investing activities. The Company gives short term and long term loans to its borrowers.It is registered under the category of Loan Company with Reserve Bank of India. M/s Thirani Projects Ltd. stands as a professionally managed company wherein the overall management is vested in the Board of Directors, comprised of experienced persons in varied facets of the sector. In 2010-11, Networth Vyapaar Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company and entire business of Networth Vyapaar Private Limited was taken by the Company effective from April 1, 2010.The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on September 2, 2015, issued SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to consolidate and streamline the provisions of the Listing Agreement for different segments of capital markets to ensure better enforceability. The said regulations became effective December 1, 2015. Accordingly, all listed entities were required to enter into the Listing Agreement within six months from the effective date. The Company entered into Listing Agreement with BSE Limited and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited during December 2015.

