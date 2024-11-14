Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Thirani Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 2. Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 3. Any Other Matter if any. Results- Financial Results for 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Thirani Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. To fix the day date time of Annual General Meeting to be held through VC Mode for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. ii. To fix the Book closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. iii. To approve the draft Notice of Annual General Meeting along with other related documents for the forthcoming Annual General meeting. iv. To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting the voting process for Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-2024. v. Any other matter with the permission of Chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on 04.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Thirani Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 3. Any Other Matter if any. Results-Financial Results for 30th June, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 7 Jun 2024

Thirani Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Voluntary Delisting of Equity Shares of the Company from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE) under the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations 2021. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

Thirani Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 2. Audit Report by Statutory Auditor for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 3. Any Other Matter if any. outcome of Board meeting 1. Appointment of M/s. VSNB & Co. as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 2. Appointment of M/s. Kirti Sharma & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Read less.. No dividend has been declared by the Board for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024