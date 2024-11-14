iifl-logo-icon 1
Thirani Projects Ltd Board Meeting

3.51
(-4.62%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Thirani Projects CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Thirani Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 2. Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 3. Any Other Matter if any. Results- Financial Results for 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
Thirani Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. To fix the day date time of Annual General Meeting to be held through VC Mode for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. ii. To fix the Book closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. iii. To approve the draft Notice of Annual General Meeting along with other related documents for the forthcoming Annual General meeting. iv. To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting the voting process for Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-2024. v. Any other matter with the permission of Chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on 04.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Thirani Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 3. Any Other Matter if any. Results-Financial Results for 30th June, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Jun 20247 Jun 2024
Thirani Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Voluntary Delisting of Equity Shares of the Company from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE) under the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations 2021. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
Thirani Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 2. Audit Report by Statutory Auditor for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 3. Any Other Matter if any. outcome of Board meeting 1. Appointment of M/s. VSNB & Co. as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 2. Appointment of M/s. Kirti Sharma & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Read less.. No dividend has been declared by the Board for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Thirani Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 2. Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 3. Any Other Matter if any. Financial Result as on 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

