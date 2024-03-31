To

The Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Annual Report of the Company together with Standalone Audited Accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS :

(Rs. in Thousand)

Particulars Standalone Current Year Previous Year Sales & Other Income 8317 7849 Profit Before Depreciation & Taxation (63776) (6834) Less : Depreciation 0.00 0.00 Less : Current Tax 0.00 0.00 Less : Mat Tax Credit 0.00 0.00 Less : Deferred Tax 0.00 0.00 Profit / ( Loss ) After Taxation (63776) (6834) Add: Balance Brought Forward from Previous Year (5629) 1230 Surplus Available for Appropriation (63776) (6,834) Appropriations (69417) (5629) Provision for Standard Assets (As per RBI Act) (12) (25) Provision of Doubtful Assets 0.00 0.00 Transferred to Reserve Fund 0.00 0.00 Balance Carried To Balance Sheet (69417) (5629)

During the year under review, the Company has made a loss of Rs. -637.76 lakh. Your Directors are identifying prospective areas and will make appropriate investments that will maximize the revenue of the company in the current Financial Year.

2. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS :

The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company and is presently engaged in the business of Investing and Financing.

In the multi-tier financial system of India, importance of NBFCs in the Indian financial system cannot be neglected. The Company expects that with a stable and a reformed government at the center, there will be positive growth and further rationalization of capital market, which will lead to more investment, value creation, capitalization and thus the additional wealth for investors and see better prospects in near future. Also, with the growing economy there will be more opportunities for financing which will prove beneficial for our company. The Company expects better results in near future in anticipation of the policy reforms combined with the dedication of the highly motivated team with excellent understanding of the operations along with magnificent customer relation skills.

3. DIVIDEND :

In view of strengthening the financial position of the Company and to enhance the reserve base of the Company your directors are not recommending any dividend during the financial year.

4. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND :

Since there was no unpaid/unclaimed Dividend declared and paid in previous year, the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

5. SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid-up equity capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 2021.29 lakhs. The Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options nor sweat equity.

6. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE ENDS OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this report

7. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company has not transferred any fund to reserves during the financial year 2023-24.

8. DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE:

Your Company is committed to provide and promote safe, healthy and congenial atmosphere irrespective of gender, caste, creed or social class of the employees. No cases have been files under the Act as the Company is keeping the working environment healthy.

9. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The Provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 regarding Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the company.

10. RISK MANAGEMENT:

Although the company has long been following the principle of risk minimization as is the norm in every industry, it has now become a compulsion. The Board members were informed about risk assessment and after which the Board formally adopted and implemented the necessary steps for monitoring the risk management plan for the company.

11. AUDITORS :

Statutory Audit:

At the Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2023, the Members approved reappointment of M/s. R. K. Kankaria & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 321093E), Kolkata, as Statutory Auditors of the Company upon completion for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years from the conclusion of that Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in year 2028. The requirement to place the matter relating to appointment of auditors for ratification by Members at every Annual General Meeting has been done away by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 with effect from May 7, 2018. Accordingly, no resolution is being proposed for ratification of appointment of statutory auditors at the ensuing AGM.

The statutory auditors report does not contain any qualifications, reservations, or adverse remarks or disclaimer.

Secretarial Audit:-

As required under section 204 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has obtained a secretarial audit report.

Pursuant to the provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the company has appointed M/s. Kirti Sharma & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (C.P. No. 26705 & Membership Number A41645) to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is annexed herewith as "Annexure - A" to this report.

12. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL :

Director Mr. Pradeep Kumar Daga (DIN: 00080515), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors are well experienced business leaders. Their vast experience shall greatly benefit the Company. Further, they possess integrity and relevant proficiency which will bring tremendous value to the Board and to the Company.

Pursuant to the provisions of section 203 of the Act, the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on 31.03.2024 are Mr. Utpal Dey (DIN: 06931935), Managing Director, Mr. Vijay Kumar Ojha, Chief Financial Officer cum Whole Time Director (DIN: 09281082) and Mr. Yogesh Sharma, Company Secretary.

13. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT :

Pursuant to Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchange and requirements under the Companies Act, 2013, the Report on Corporate Governance together with Statutory Auditors view and management discussion & analysis report regarding compliance of the SEBI code of Corporate Governance is annexed herewith.

14. FIXED DEPOSIT:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 as amended.

15. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The company has not given any loans or guarantees covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The details of the investments made by company are given in the notes to the financial statements.

16. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and recommendations along with corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board and to maintain its objectivity and independence, the Audit Committee reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and & to the Board Chairman & Managing Director.

17. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

The provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, regarding conservation of energy and technology absorption, are not applicable.

Further there were no foreign exchange inflow or outgo during the period under review.

18. ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD PERFORMANCE AND PERFORMANCE OF ITS COMMITTEES AND OF INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS :

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Stakeholders Relation,

Appointment & Remuneration Committees. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

19. NOMINATION &REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The Remuneration Policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

20. MEETINGS:

A calendar of Meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors. During the year 7 (Seven) Board Meetings, 4 (Four) Audit Committee Meetings, 5 (five) Nomination & Remuneration Committee Meetings and 2 (Two) Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meetings were convened and held. The details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

21. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGENMENTS WITH RELATED PARTY :

A Related Party Policy has been devised by the Board of Directors for determining the materiality of transactions with related parties and dealings with them. The said policy may be referred to at the website of the Company http://www.thiraniproiects.com/. The Audit Committee reviews all related party transactions quarterly. Necessary approval of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors were taken wherever required.

22. ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY :

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean & safe environment. Since your company is a Non-Banking financial company so the question of environment pollution does not arise.

However, the company ensures safety of all concerned, compliances environmental regulations and prevention of natural resources.

23. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement of clause (c) of sub-section (1) and sub section (5) of section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and based on the representations received from the operating management, the Directors hereby confirm that:

i. In preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

ii. The Directors had selected such accounting policies and have applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period.

iii. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv. The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on going concern basis.

v. The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi. The directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

24. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any subsidiary, hence the compliance of provisions of section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

25. CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Board of Directors has a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all employees in the course of day to day business operations of the company. The Code has been posted on the Companys website. The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the work place, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders.

The Code gives guidance through examples on the expected behavior from an employee in a given situation and the reporting structure. All the Board Members and the Senior Management Personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code. All Management Staff were given appropriate training in this regard.

26. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION POLICY:

The policy regulates all transactions between the company and its related parties. The policy is available on the website of the company (http://www.thiraniprojects.com/ download/code of conduct/policy-of-related-party-transaction.pdf)

27. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS :

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

28. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has a vigil mechanism to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any. In staying true to our values of Strength, Performance and Passion and in line with our vision of being one of the most respected companies in India, the Company is committed to the high standards of Corporate Governance and stakeholder responsibility.

The vigil mechanism ensures that strict confidentiality is maintained whilst dealing with concerns and also that no discrimination will be meted out to any person for a genuinely raised concern. The Chairman of Audit and Chairman of the Board looks into the complaints raised.

29. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

30. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available at the website of the Company www.thiraniprojects.com

31. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Human Capital is an important asset for the Company and the Company has taken and shall continue to take adequate steps towards education and enrichment of the human capital. Your Directors place on record the sense of appreciation for the valuable contribution made by the staff members of the company and hope that their continued support will help in achieving the goals of the Company. None of the employees of the company are in receipt of remuneration in excess of the limit prescribed under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014.

32. PRESERVATION OF DOCUMENTS:

All the documents as required under the Act, has been properly kept at the registered office of the Company.

33. LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGE

The Company confirms that it has not defaulted in paying the Annual Listing Fees for the financial year 2023-24 to the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited where the shares of the Company are listed.

Further, The Company has applied to The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. (CSE) for voluntary delisting of equity shares and the same is under process by the Department.

34. DEPOSITORY SYSTEM :

Your Companys equity shares are available for dematerialization through National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited. As of March 31, 2024, 99.99% of the equity shares of your Company were held in demat form.

35. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS OF ICSI :

The Company is in compliance with the relevant provisions of Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government.

36. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS :

The Board wishes to place on record their gratitude for the co-operation and assistance received from all those who contributed by some means or other for the performance of the company and expect the same in the future.

Form No. MR-3

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024

[Pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To,

The Members THIRANI PROJECTS LTD.

CIN: L45209WB1983PLC036538

Subol Dutt Building, 13, Brabourne Road, Mezzanine Floor Kolkata - 700001

I have conducted the Secretarial Audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by M/S. THIRANI PROJECTS LTD. (hereinafter referred as the Company). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided me a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing my opinion thereon.

Based on my verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of Secretarial Audit, I hereby report that in my opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31 March 2024 (Audit Period) complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

I have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on 31 March 2024, according to the provisions of:

(i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder;

(ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA) and the rules made thereunder;

(iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder;

(iv) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and the rules and regulations made thereunder

to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External

Commercial Borrowings;

(v) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange

Board of India Act, 1992 (SEBI Act):

(a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;

(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015;

(c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 - No events / actions occurred during the Audit Period in pursuance of this regulation;

(d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 - No events / actions occurred during the Audit Period in pursuance of this regulation;

(e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008 - No events / actions occurred during the Audit Period in pursuance of this regulation;

(f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client;

(g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009 - No events / actions occurred during the Audit Period in pursuance of this regulation;

(h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 1998 - No events / actions occurred during the Audit Period in pursuance of this regulation;

and

(i) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; and

(vi) Other specifically applicable laws to the Company.

I report that, having regard to the compliance system prevailing in the Company and on examination of the relevant documents and records in pursuance thereof, on test-check basis,

the Company has complied with all the laws applicable specifically to the Company except the following:

1. The Company is in process of taking SDD software as informed by the management.

2. The Company was imposed late Fine under Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for delayed submission of one day for the half year ended 30th September, 2023 by The BSE Limited.

However, the Company has submitted their representation on 2nd January, 2024 which is in process with Listing Operation team of The BSE Limited.

I have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

I have relied on the representation made by the Company and its Officers for systems and mechanism formed by the Company for compliances under other applicable Acts, Laws and Regulations to the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. mentioned above.

I further report that:

• The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors including Woman Director.

The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

• Adequate notice is given to all directors for the Board Meetings, including Committees thereof, along with agenda and detailed notes on agenda at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting by the directors.

• All decisions at Board Meetings and Committee Meetings are carried out unanimously and recorded in the minutes of the meetings of the Board of Directors or Committee of the Board, as the case may be.

I further report that the compliance by the Company of applicable financial laws such as direct and indirect tax laws and maintenance of financial records and books of accounts have not been reviewed in this audit since the same have been subject to review by the statutory financial auditors, tax auditors and other designated professionals.

I further report that as per the explanations given to me and the representation made by the Management and relied upon by me, there are adequate systems and processes in the Company commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

I further report that during the audit period, there was no other event/action having major bearing on the Companys affairs.

ANNEXURE A

To,

The Members

THIRANI PROJECTS LTD.

CIN: L45209WB1983PLC036538

Subol Dutt Building, 13, Brabourne Road, Mezzanine Floor

Kolkata - 700001

My report of even date is to be read along with this letter.

1. Maintenance of secretarial record is the responsibility of the management of the company. My responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on our audit.

2. I have followed the audit practices and processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the Secretarial records. The verification was done on test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in secretarial records. I believe that the processes and practices, I followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. I have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and Books of Accounts of the Company.

4. Wherever required, I have obtained the Management representation about the compliance of laws, rules and regulations and happening of events etc.

5. The compliance of the provisions of Corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations, standards is the responsibility of management. My examination was limited to the verification of procedures on test basis.

6. The Secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the company.

inirani projects Limited

SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT OF THIRANI PROJECTS LTD.

FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 Dated February 8, 2019)

To,

The Members THIRANI PROJECTS LTD.

CIN: L45209WB1983PLC036538

Subol Dutt Building, 13, Brabourne Road, Mezzanine Floor Kolkata - 700001

We, KIRTI SHARMA & ASSOCIATES, Practicing Company Secretaries, have conducted the review of the compliance of the applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by M/s. THIRANI PROJECTS LTD. (the listed entity), having its Registered Office at Subol Dutt Building, 13, Brabourne Road, Mezzanine Floor, Kolkata - 700001. Secretarial Review was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the listed entitys books, papers, minutes books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the listed entity and also the information provided by the listed entity, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of Secretarial Review, we hereby report that in our opinion, the listed entity has, during the review period covering the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the listed entity has proper Board processes and compliance mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

We, KIRTI SHARMA & ASSOCIATES, Practicing Company Secretaries, have examined:.

(a) all the documents and records made available to us and explanation provided by the Listed Entity,

(b) the filings/ submissions made by the listed entity to the stock exchanges,

(c) website of the listed entity,

(d) any other document/filing, as may be relevant, which has been relied upon to make this certification,

for the year ended March 31, 2024 ("Review Period") in respect of compliance with the provisions of:

(a) the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 ("SEBI Act") and the Regulations,

circulars, guidelines issued thereunder; and

(b) the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 ("SCRA"), rules made thereunder and the Regulations, circulars, guidelines issued thereunder by the Securities and Exchange Board of India;

The specific Regulations, whose provisions and the circulars/ guidelines issued thereunder,

have been examined, include:

(a) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015;

(b) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018;-Not applicable during the Review Period

(c) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;

(d) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 - Not applicable during the Review Period;

(e) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 - Not applicable during the Review Period;

(f) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008 - Not applicable during the Review Period;

(g) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non- Convertible and Redeemable Preference Shares) Regulations, 2013-Not applicable during the Review Period;

(h) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015; and

(i) Other applicable regulations and circulars/guidelines issued thereunder;

I hereby report that, during the Review Period the compliance status of the listed entity is

appended as below:

S. No. Particulars Compliance Status (Yes/No/NA) Observations/ Remarks by PCS 1. Secretarial Standards: The compliances of the listed entity are in accordance with the applicable Secretarial Standards (SS) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries India (ICSI),as notified by the Central Government under section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Yes None

mandatorily applicable. 2. Adoption and timely updation of the Policies: • All applicable policies under SEBI Regulations are adopted with the approval of board of directors of thelisted entities • All the policies are in conformity with SEBI Regulations and have been reviewed & updated on time, as per the regulations/circulars/guidelin es issued by SEBI Yes None 3. Maintenance and disclosures on Website: • The Listed entity is maintaining a functional website • Timely dissemination of the documents/ information under a separate section on the website • Web-links provided in annual corporate governance reports under Regulation 27(2) are accurate and specific which re-directs to the relevant document(s)/section of the website Yes None 4. Disqualification of Director: None of the Director(s) of the Company is/ are disqualified under Section 164 of Companies Act, 2013as confirmed by the listed entity. Yes None 5. Details related to Subsidiaries of listed entities have been examined w.r.t.: (a) Identification of material subsidiary companies (b) Disclosure requirement of material as well as other subsidiaries NA NIL 6. Preservation of Documents: The listed entity is preserving and maintaining records as prescribed under Yes None SEBI Regulations and disposal of records as per Policy of Preservation of Documents and Archival policy prescribed under SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015. 7. Performance Evaluation: The listed entity has conducted performance evaluation of the Board, Independent Directors and the Committees at the start of every financial year/during the financial year as prescribed in SEBI Regulations. Yes None 8. Related Party Transactions: (a) The listed entity has obtained prior approval of Audit Committee for all related party transactions; or (b) The listed entity has provided detailed reasons along with confirmation whether the transactions were subsequently approved/ratified/rejected by the Audit Committee, in case no prior approval has been obtained. Yes None 9. Disclosure of events or information: The listed entity has provided all the required disclosure(s) under Regulation 30 along with Schedule III of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 within the time limits prescribed thereunder. Yes None 10. Prohibition of Insider Trading: The listed entity is in compliance with Regulation 3(5) & 3(6) SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. No The Company is in process of taking SDD software as informed by the management. 11. Actions taken by SEBI or Stock Exchange(s), if any: No action(s) has been taken against the listed entity/ its promoters/ directors/ subsidiaries either by SEBI or by Stock Exchanges (including under the Standard Operating Procedures issued by SEBI through various circulars) under SEBI Regulations and circulars/ guidelines issued thereunder except as provided under Yes None

separate paragraph herein (**). 12. Additional Non-compliances, if any: No additional non-compliance observed for any SEBI regulation/circular/guidance note etc. No Late Fine under Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for delayed submission of one day for the half year ended 30th September, 2023. However, the Company has submitted their representation on 2nd January, 2024 which is in process with Listing Operation team as on date.

Compliances related to resignation of statutory auditors from listed entities and their material subsidiaries as perSEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD1/114/2019 dated 18th October, 2019:

Sr. N o. Particulars Compliance Status (Yes/No/ NA) Observations/Remarks by PCS* 1. Compliances with the following conditions while appointing/re-appointing an auditor

i. If the auditor has resigned within 45 days from the end of a quarter of a financial year, the auditor before such resignation, has issued the limited review/ audit report for such quarter; or NA NA ii. If the auditor has resigned after 45 days from the end of a quarter of a financial year, the auditor before such resignation, has issued the limited review/ audit report for such quarter as well as the next quarter; or NA NA iii. If the auditor has signed the limited review/ audit report for the first three quarters of a financial year, the auditor before such resignation, has issued the limited review/ audit report for the last quarter of such financial year as well as the audit report for such financial year. NA NA 2. Other conditions relating to resignation of statutory auditor i. Reporting of concerns by Auditor with respect to the listed entity/its material subsidiary to the Audit Committee: a. In case of any concern with the management of the listed entity/material subsidiary such as non-availability of information / non- cooperation by the management which has hampered the audit process, the auditor has approached the Chairman of the Audit NA NA Committee of the listed entity and the Audit Committee shall receive such concern directly and immediately without specifically waiting for the quarterly Audit Committee meetings. b. In case the auditor proposes to resign, all concerns with respect to the proposed resignation, along with relevant documents has been brought to the notice of the Audit Committee. In cases where the proposed resignation is due to non-receipt of information / explanation from the company, the auditor has informed the Audit Committee the details of information/ explanation sought and not provided by the management, as applicable. NA NA c. The Audit Committee / Board of Directors, as the case may be, deliberated on the matter on receipt of such information from the auditor relating to the proposal to resign as mentioned above and communicate its views to the management and the auditor. NA NA ii. Disclaimer in case of non-receipt of information: The auditor has provided an appropriate disclaimer in its audit report, which is in accordance with the Standards of Auditing as specified by ICAI / NFRA, in case where the listed entity/ its material subsidiary has not provided information as required by the auditor. NA NA 3. The listed entity / its material subsidiary has obtained information from the Auditor upon resignation, in the format as specified in Annexure- A in SEBI Circular CIR/ CFD/CMD1/114/2019 dated 18th October, 2019. NA NA

(a) (**) The listed entity has complied with the provisions of the above Regulations and

circulars/ guidelines issued thereunder, except in respect of matters specified below:

Sr. No. Compliance Requirement (Regulations/ circular s/ guidelines including specific clause) Regulation / Circular No. Deviations Action Taken by Type of Action Details of Violation Fine Amount Observation s/ Remarks of the Practicing Company Secretary Management Response Remarks No such instances

(b) The listed entity has taken the following actions to comply with the observations made in previous reports:

Sr. No. Compliance Requirement (Regulations/ circulars/ guidelines including specific clause) Regulation/ Circular No. Deviation s Action Taken by Type of Action Detail s of Violation Fine Amount Observation s/ Remarks of the Practicing Company Secretary Management Response Remarks No such instances

Assumptions & Limitation of scope and Review:

1. Compliance of the applicable laws and ensuring the authenticity of documents and information furnished,

are the responsibilities of the management of the listed entity.

2. Our responsibility is to certify based upon our examination of relevant documents and information. This

is neither an audit nor an expression of opinion.

3. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial Records and Books of Accounts of

the listed entity.

4. This Report is solely for the intended purpose of compliance in terms of Regulation 24A (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the listed entity nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the listed entity.

CERTIFICATE OF NON-DISQUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS (pursuant to Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V Para C clause (10)(i) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015)

To,

The Members THIRANI PROJECTS LTD.

CIN: L45209WB1983PLC036538

Subol Dutt Building, 13, Brabourne Road, Mezzanine Floor Kolkata - 700001

I have examined the relevant registers, records, forms, returns and the disclosures received from the Directors of THIRANI PROJECTS LTD, having CIN

L45209WB1983PLC036538, and registered office at Subol Dutt Building, 13, Brabourne Road, Mezzanine Floor, Kolkata - 700001 (hereinafter referred to as the Company), produced before me by the Company for the purpose of issuing this Certificate, in accordance with Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V Para-C Sub clause 10(i) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the verifications (including Directors Identification Number (DIN) status at the portal www.mca.gov.in) as considered necessary and explanations furnished to me by the Company & its officers, I hereby certify that none of the Directors on the Board of the Company as stated below for the Financial Year ending on March 31, 2024, have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as Directors of companies by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such other Statutory Authority:

Sr. No. Name of Director DIN Date of appointment in Company 1. Mr. Pradeep Kumar Daga 00080515 07/01/2017 2. Mr. Utpal Dey 06931935 14/11/2018 3. Mrs. Santosh Choradia 08471379 31/10/2019 4. Mr. Nitesh Singh 08751700 03/06/2020 5. Mr. Pritika Choraria 08752495 03/06/2020 6. Ms. Vaishali Kumari Shaw 08804508 01/08/2020 7. Mr. Vijay Kumar Ojha 09281082 17/08/2021 8. Mr. Satyam Jaiswal 09282921 17/08/2021

Ensuring the eligibility of the appointment / continuity of every Director on the Board is the responsibility of the management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these based on our verification.

This certificate is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficiency or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.