TINPLATE COMPANY OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2023 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2023 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/10/2023)