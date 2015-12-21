iifl-logo-icon 1
Tirupati Fincorp Ltd Balance Sheet

Dec 21, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.94

4.94

4.94

4.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.75

0.38

0.81

0.53

Net Worth

5.69

5.32

5.75

5.47

Minority Interest

Debt

47.8

17.72

22.8

11.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

53.49

23.04

28.55

16.54

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.2

0

0

Networking Capital

2.6

-1.05

-0.16

-0.52

Inventories

3.03

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.08

0.51

0.25

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-1.03

-0.49

-0.14

-0.24

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.49

-1.07

-0.27

-0.33

Cash

1.53

0

0.13

0.2

Total Assets

4.19

-0.85

-0.03

-0.32

