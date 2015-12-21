Tirupati Fincorp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.94
4.94
4.94
4.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.75
0.38
0.81
0.53
Net Worth
5.69
5.32
5.75
5.47
Minority Interest
Debt
47.8
17.72
22.8
11.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
53.49
23.04
28.55
16.54
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.2
0
0
Networking Capital
2.6
-1.05
-0.16
-0.52
Inventories
3.03
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.08
0.51
0.25
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-1.03
-0.49
-0.14
-0.24
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.49
-1.07
-0.27
-0.33
Cash
1.53
0
0.13
0.2
Total Assets
4.19
-0.85
-0.03
-0.32
