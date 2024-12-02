SectorFinance
Open₹152
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.7
Day's High₹152
Day's Low₹149.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)74.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.94
4.94
4.94
4.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.75
0.38
0.81
0.53
Net Worth
5.69
5.32
5.75
5.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-11.99
0.78
-9.76
15.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
6,915.45
|32.17
|4,37,816.2
|5,613.71
|0.51
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,590.2
|167.6
|2,60,367.69
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
313.15
|391.02
|2,06,195.84
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
152.85
|30.79
|2,00,405.54
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
479.85
|10.31
|1,60,764.46
|4,370.44
|2.77
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Arvind Jethlala Gala
Executive Director & CFO
Sheetal Mitesh Shah
Executive Director & CEO
Bansri Bhavesh Dedhia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sandesh Mohan Nikam
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepak Ishwarlal Parekh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tirupati Fincorp Ltd
Summary
Tirupati Fincorp Limited (TFL) incorporated on March 31, 1982, is a diversified financial services company primarily focused on investment and financial management. The business encompasses underwriting, subscribing to, investing in, and acquiring a diverse range of financial instruments, including shares, debentures, bonds, units, and other negotiable securities. The Company engage with both Indian as well as private entities, to manage and grow the investment portfolio. In addition to investment activities, it offer a broad spectrum of financial services, including acting as brokers, merchant bankers, commission agents, and advisors. It also manage investments in movable and immovable properties and advance funds secured by personal guarantees or various forms of property. The Company invests capital (not amounting to Banking Business) beyond traditional banking operations secured by personal guarantees or a range of assets, including leasehold and freehold land, shares, securities, stocks, and other valuable properties. It provide financial support to individuals, firms, and corporations, tailoring terms and conditions to meet specific needs and circumstances of each client. This flexible approach ensures that Company can offer expedient and effective financial solutions, fostering growth and stability for stakeholders. In 2022-23, Company has altered and added the main object clause of Memorandum of Association as Share Trading and Investment activities in addition to the
Read More
The Tirupati Fincorp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹150 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tirupati Fincorp Ltd is ₹74.16 Cr. as of 21 Dec ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Tirupati Fincorp Ltd is 0 and 89.43 as of 21 Dec ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tirupati Fincorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tirupati Fincorp Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 21 Dec ‘15
Tirupati Fincorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.