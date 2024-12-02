iifl-logo-icon 1
Tirupati Fincorp Ltd Share Price

150
(0%)
Dec 21, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open152
  • Day's High152
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low149.8
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)11.7
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.84
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)74.16
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tirupati Fincorp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

152

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

11.7

Day's High

152

Day's Low

149.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

74.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tirupati Fincorp Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Tirupati Fincorp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tirupati Fincorp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:22 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tirupati Fincorp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.94

4.94

4.94

4.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.75

0.38

0.81

0.53

Net Worth

5.69

5.32

5.75

5.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-11.99

0.78

-9.76

15.53

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Tirupati Fincorp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

6,915.45

32.174,37,816.25,613.710.5114,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,590.2

167.62,60,367.69907.570.061,217.1151.99

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

313.15

391.022,06,195.84304.830382.7739.05

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

152.85

30.792,00,405.541,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

479.85

10.311,60,764.464,370.442.7713,206.57260.36

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tirupati Fincorp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Arvind Jethlala Gala

Executive Director & CFO

Sheetal Mitesh Shah

Executive Director & CEO

Bansri Bhavesh Dedhia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sandesh Mohan Nikam

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepak Ishwarlal Parekh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tirupati Fincorp Ltd

Summary

Tirupati Fincorp Limited (TFL) incorporated on March 31, 1982, is a diversified financial services company primarily focused on investment and financial management. The business encompasses underwriting, subscribing to, investing in, and acquiring a diverse range of financial instruments, including shares, debentures, bonds, units, and other negotiable securities. The Company engage with both Indian as well as private entities, to manage and grow the investment portfolio. In addition to investment activities, it offer a broad spectrum of financial services, including acting as brokers, merchant bankers, commission agents, and advisors. It also manage investments in movable and immovable properties and advance funds secured by personal guarantees or various forms of property. The Company invests capital (not amounting to Banking Business) beyond traditional banking operations secured by personal guarantees or a range of assets, including leasehold and freehold land, shares, securities, stocks, and other valuable properties. It provide financial support to individuals, firms, and corporations, tailoring terms and conditions to meet specific needs and circumstances of each client. This flexible approach ensures that Company can offer expedient and effective financial solutions, fostering growth and stability for stakeholders. In 2022-23, Company has altered and added the main object clause of Memorandum of Association as Share Trading and Investment activities in addition to the
Company FAQs

What is the Tirupati Fincorp Ltd share price today?

The Tirupati Fincorp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹150 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Fincorp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tirupati Fincorp Ltd is ₹74.16 Cr. as of 21 Dec ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tirupati Fincorp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tirupati Fincorp Ltd is 0 and 89.43 as of 21 Dec ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tirupati Fincorp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tirupati Fincorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tirupati Fincorp Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 21 Dec ‘15

What is the CAGR of Tirupati Fincorp Ltd?

Tirupati Fincorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tirupati Fincorp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tirupati Fincorp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

