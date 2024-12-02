Summary

Tirupati Fincorp Limited (TFL) incorporated on March 31, 1982, is a diversified financial services company primarily focused on investment and financial management. The business encompasses underwriting, subscribing to, investing in, and acquiring a diverse range of financial instruments, including shares, debentures, bonds, units, and other negotiable securities. The Company engage with both Indian as well as private entities, to manage and grow the investment portfolio. In addition to investment activities, it offer a broad spectrum of financial services, including acting as brokers, merchant bankers, commission agents, and advisors. It also manage investments in movable and immovable properties and advance funds secured by personal guarantees or various forms of property. The Company invests capital (not amounting to Banking Business) beyond traditional banking operations secured by personal guarantees or a range of assets, including leasehold and freehold land, shares, securities, stocks, and other valuable properties. It provide financial support to individuals, firms, and corporations, tailoring terms and conditions to meet specific needs and circumstances of each client. This flexible approach ensures that Company can offer expedient and effective financial solutions, fostering growth and stability for stakeholders. In 2022-23, Company has altered and added the main object clause of Memorandum of Association as Share Trading and Investment activities in addition to the

