|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|AGM 21/09/2024 Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 3, Part A of Schedule-III of the Listing regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith the summary of the Proceedings of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Tirupati Fincorp Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)
