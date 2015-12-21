iifl-logo-icon 1
Tirupati Fincorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Dec 21, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-11.99

0.78

-9.76

15.53

Other operating items

Operating

-11.99

0.78

-9.76

15.53

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.01

0.01

Free cash flow

-11.99

0.78

-9.77

15.54

Equity raised

0.95

0.8

0.69

0.47

Investing

-0.06

0

0.01

0.05

Financing

17.44

11.99

21.06

15.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.34

13.58

11.99

31.5

