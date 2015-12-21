Tirupati Fincorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-11.99
0.78
-9.76
15.53
Other operating items
Operating
-11.99
0.78
-9.76
15.53
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.01
0.01
Free cash flow
-11.99
0.78
-9.77
15.54
Equity raised
0.95
0.8
0.69
0.47
Investing
-0.06
0
0.01
0.05
Financing
17.44
11.99
21.06
15.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.34
13.58
11.99
31.5
