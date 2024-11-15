Board Meeting 15 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Tirupati Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Statements along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended September 30 2024 2. Issue of Convertible warrants on Private Placement basis 3. Issuance of Optionally Convertible debentures on Private Placement basis 4. Postal Ballot for obtaining shareholders approval for the aforesaid issues and approve draft notice of postal ballot 5. Allotment of Equity Shares under ESOP Scheme 2022. 6. Ant other matter with permission of Chairperson The Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on November 15, 2024, approved the following key resolutions: Unaudited standalone financial results for Q2 FY24, along with the Limited Review Report. Allotment of 2,69,500 equity shares under the Employee Stock Option Plan 2021 at an exercise price of Rs. 20. Issuance of OCDs to raise up to Rs. 500 Crore on a preferential basis. Issuance of 1,40,00,000 convertible equity warrants at an exercise price of Rs. 50 per share on a private placement basis. Enhancement of borrowing limits to Rs. 1,000 Crore and creation of security under Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013. Increase in the inter-corporate loan, guarantee, security, and/or investment limit to Rs. 1,000 Crore as per Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. Setting the date for Postal Ballot to obtain shareholders approval for the above matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tirupati Fincorp Limited (Company) at their meeting held today i.e. August 26, 2024, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Considered and approved Appointment of Mr. Dhaval Parekh (DIN: 09636606) as an Additional Director in capacity of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from August 26, 2024 who shall hold office up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. His appointment will be regularized subject to the approval of members at ensuing Annual General meeting

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Tirupati Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve unaudited financial statements along with limited review report for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To fix the day date time & venue of 42nd Annual General Meeting. 3. To re-appoint Mrs. Bansri Bhavesh Dedhia who retires by rotation and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment. 4. To enhance limit of borrowings from Rs.100 Crore to Rs.500 Crore under Section 180(1)(c) of Companies Act 2013. 5. To enhance limit of Inter corporate loans investment guarantee or security from Rs.100 Crore to Rs.500 Crore under Section 186 of Companies Act 2013. 6. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tirupati Fincorp Limited (Company) at their meeting held today i.e. August 14, 2024 inter-alia: 1. Considered and approved the unaudited financial statements along with limited review report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Approved convening of 42nd AGM of the Company to be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. VC/OAVM. 3. Considered and approved to enhance limit of inter-corporate loan, guarantee, security and/or investment limit from Rs. 100 crore to Rs. 500 Crore in accordance with section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. 4. Considered and approved enhancement of limits of borrowings of the company up-to Rs. 500 Crore (Rupees Five Hundred Crore only) and to create security under section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013. 5. Approved allotment of 98,000 Equity shares to the Employees under Employee Stock Options Plan 2021. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 12 May 2024

Tirupati Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and to approve Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. 2. To consider and appoint Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the FY 2024-25. 3. To consider and approve the appointment of an Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25. 4. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. May 20, 2024 inter-alia approve: 1. The audited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. 2. The re-appointment of M/S Amruta Giradkar & Associates as Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. 3. The re-appointment of Varun Golechha and Associates a Partnership Firm, as Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25. The Meeting commenced at 4.00 pm and concluded at 5.00 pm. We request you to take the above on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024) Revised outcome - Revised Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024. We hereby clarify you that the declaration for Impact of audit qualifications was inadvertently omitted from the recently uploaded financial results. Therefore, we are hereby enclosing the revised Financial Results of year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024