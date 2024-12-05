Toss The Coin Limited Summary

Toss The Coin Limited was originally incorporated as Toss the Coin Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 25, 2020 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Toss the Coin Private Limited to Toss the Coin Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 05, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Promoters, Mr. Narayanan Jayan and Mrs. Reshma Budhia started this business in partnership under the name and style of M/s. Toss the Coin with Partnership Deed dated June 14, 2013. The said Partnership business was dissolved with Deed of Dissolution dated June 17, 2024 as business was ceased since April 2021 under this Partnership after shifting of business in the Company.Toss the Coin Limited is a marketing consulting company, which provides custom made marketing services to clients. They are growthaccelerators who help businesses grow by implementing marketing operations that is creative, responsible and sustainable. The Company is a dedicated team well-versed in all technology, enabling businesses to thrive with strategy-led and creatively backed market plans. With years of experience in exploring tech and marketing, the Company has led businesses to get creative with out-of-thebox GTM (Go-To-Market) strategies. It bring best of marketing and innovation to lead to success.The Company is proposing the Public Issue of 5,04,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.