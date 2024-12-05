iifl-logo-icon 1
Toss The Coin Limited Share Price

715.3
(10.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open678
  • Day's High715.3
  • 52 Wk High650.3
  • Prev. Close650.3
  • Day's Low670
  • 52 Wk Low 345.8
  • Turnover (lac)1,004.28
  • P/E111.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value72.12
  • EPS5.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)135.19
  • Div. Yield0.21
No Records Found

Toss The Coin Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

678

Prev. Close

650.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1,004.28

Day's High

715.3

Day's Low

670

52 Week's High

650.3

52 Week's Low

345.8

Book Value

72.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

135.19

P/E

111.93

EPS

5.81

Divi. Yield

0.21

Toss The Coin Limited Corporate Action

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Toss The Coin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Toss The Coin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:01 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 80.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 80.00%

Non-Promoter- 200.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 20.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Toss The Coin Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.13

0.13

0.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

4.33

3.49

1.78

Net Worth

4.46

3.62

1.91

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Toss The Coin Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Toss The Coin Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Narayanan Jayan

Whole-time Director

Reshma Budhia

Non Executive Director

Sudhanshu Budhia

Independent Director

Mohan Varghese Mathew

Independent Director

Manish Kumar Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Toss The Coin Limited

Summary

Toss The Coin Limited was originally incorporated as Toss the Coin Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 25, 2020 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Toss the Coin Private Limited to Toss the Coin Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 05, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Promoters, Mr. Narayanan Jayan and Mrs. Reshma Budhia started this business in partnership under the name and style of M/s. Toss the Coin with Partnership Deed dated June 14, 2013. The said Partnership business was dissolved with Deed of Dissolution dated June 17, 2024 as business was ceased since April 2021 under this Partnership after shifting of business in the Company.Toss the Coin Limited is a marketing consulting company, which provides custom made marketing services to clients. They are growthaccelerators who help businesses grow by implementing marketing operations that is creative, responsible and sustainable. The Company is a dedicated team well-versed in all technology, enabling businesses to thrive with strategy-led and creatively backed market plans. With years of experience in exploring tech and marketing, the Company has led businesses to get creative with out-of-thebox GTM (Go-To-Market) strategies. It bring best of marketing and innovation to lead to success.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Toss The Coin Ltd share price today?

The Toss The Coin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹715.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Toss The Coin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Toss The Coin Ltd is ₹135.19 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Toss The Coin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Toss The Coin Ltd is 111.93 and 9.02 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Toss The Coin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Toss The Coin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Toss The Coin Ltd is ₹345.8 and ₹650.3 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Toss The Coin Ltd?

Toss The Coin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 97.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Toss The Coin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Toss The Coin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.67 %
Institutions - 12.60 %
Public - 28.73 %

