SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹678
Prev. Close₹650.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,004.28
Day's High₹715.3
Day's Low₹670
52 Week's High₹650.3
52 Week's Low₹345.8
Book Value₹72.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)135.19
P/E111.93
EPS5.81
Divi. Yield0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.13
0.13
0.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.33
3.49
1.78
Net Worth
4.46
3.62
1.91
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Narayanan Jayan
Whole-time Director
Reshma Budhia
Non Executive Director
Sudhanshu Budhia
Independent Director
Mohan Varghese Mathew
Independent Director
Manish Kumar Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Toss The Coin Limited
Summary
Toss The Coin Limited was originally incorporated as Toss the Coin Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 25, 2020 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Toss the Coin Private Limited to Toss the Coin Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 05, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Promoters, Mr. Narayanan Jayan and Mrs. Reshma Budhia started this business in partnership under the name and style of M/s. Toss the Coin with Partnership Deed dated June 14, 2013. The said Partnership business was dissolved with Deed of Dissolution dated June 17, 2024 as business was ceased since April 2021 under this Partnership after shifting of business in the Company.Toss the Coin Limited is a marketing consulting company, which provides custom made marketing services to clients. They are growthaccelerators who help businesses grow by implementing marketing operations that is creative, responsible and sustainable. The Company is a dedicated team well-versed in all technology, enabling businesses to thrive with strategy-led and creatively backed market plans. With years of experience in exploring tech and marketing, the Company has led businesses to get creative with out-of-thebox GTM (Go-To-Market) strategies. It bring best of marketing and innovation to lead to success.The Company is p
Read More
The Toss The Coin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹715.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Toss The Coin Ltd is ₹135.19 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Toss The Coin Ltd is 111.93 and 9.02 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Toss The Coin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Toss The Coin Ltd is ₹345.8 and ₹650.3 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Toss The Coin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 97.03%.
