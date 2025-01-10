iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Toss The Coin Limited Balance Sheet

883.35
(5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Toss The Coin Limited

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.13

0.13

0.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

4.33

3.49

1.78

Net Worth

4.46

3.62

1.91

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.46

3.62

1.91

Fixed Assets

0.12

0.14

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.02

0.01

Networking Capital

1.07

0.71

0.32

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.12

0.71

0.46

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.65

0.89

0.38

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.69

-0.88

-0.5

Cash

3.23

2.74

1.53

Total Assets

4.45

3.61

1.92

Toss The Coin Limited : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Toss The Coin Limited

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.