Toss The Coin Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.13
0.13
0.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.33
3.49
1.78
Net Worth
4.46
3.62
1.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.46
3.62
1.91
Fixed Assets
0.12
0.14
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.02
0.01
Networking Capital
1.07
0.71
0.32
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.12
0.71
0.46
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.65
0.89
0.38
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.69
-0.88
-0.5
Cash
3.23
2.74
1.53
Total Assets
4.45
3.61
1.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.