Toss The Coin Limited Peer Comparison

737.2
(-5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

TOSS THE COIN LIMITED PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

76.08

078,854.43-63.480282.4245.21

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

48.76

306.1922,933.8373.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

735.55

35.1814,184.09131.941.361,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

274.1

33.112,997.9385.963.33510.3951.59

Equinox India Developments Ltd

EMBDL

142.3

08,143.65-15.2604.8379.21

