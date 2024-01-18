|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|According to section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we hereby inform you that the register of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Friday September 20 2024 to Thursday September 26 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking on record of the members of the Company for the purpose of holding 3rd Annual general Meeting of the Company which will be held on Thursday September 26 2024 for the financial year ended March 31 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.