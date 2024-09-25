AGM 25/09/2024 Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on 25th September 2024, at 01.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) Revised Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on 25th September, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)