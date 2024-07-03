iifl-logo-icon 1
Transpact Enterprises Ltd Share Price

194.8
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:31:00 PM

  • Open194.8
  • Day's High194.8
  • 52 Wk High483.8
  • Prev. Close205.05
  • Day's Low194.8
  • 52 Wk Low 145
  • Turnover (lac)0.97
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.44
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.53
  • Div. Yield0
Transpact Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

194.8

Prev. Close

205.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.97

Day's High

194.8

Day's Low

194.8

52 Week's High

483.8

52 Week's Low

145

Book Value

11.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Transpact Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Transpact Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Transpact Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|12:44 PM

06 Jan, 2025|12:44 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.16%

Non-Promoter- 83.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Transpact Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.39

0.39

0.39

0.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.06

0.15

0.21

0.43

Net Worth

0.45

0.54

0.6

0.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.02

0

0.13

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

-0.09

As % of sales

0

0

71.15

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.42

-0.05

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

0.02

1.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

Op profit growth

-88.08

1,027.87

EBIT growth

-86.05

617.85

Net profit growth

-85.19

45.24

Transpact Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Transpact Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Aslam Khan

Whole-time Director

Anis Choudhery

Director

Soummya Baig

Independent Director

Shariq Nisar

Independent Director

Moiz Miyajiwala

Additional Executive Director

Raman Talwar

Additional Director

Aditya Solanki

Additional Director

Damini Baid

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amrita Gupta

Non Executive Director

Anamika Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Transpact Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Transpact Enterprises Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Transpact Enterprises Private Limited on May 12, 2013. Further, the status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Transpact Enterprises Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to the Company on April 16, 2019 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is the first start-up to get listed on the BSE Startup Platform. It is a SINE, IIT Bombay incubated MedTech startup to provide innovative, cost-effective and comprehensive solutions, products with strategic partnerships and collaborative relationships to help specially abled people to transcend their barriers. We are a design, development, manufacturing, and distribution firm for therapeutic devices and rehabilitation services with analytics and management software system. Company is an ISO 13485:2016 & ISO 9001:2015 certified company for Medical Devices and quality management system.. The products include Vestibulator which is a compact, mechanized, innovative therapeutic healthcare device which is ergonomically designed to provide stimulations for vestibular, neuro- developmental and sensory integration therapy. Another product is Rehabsoft which is a cloud-based therapy and rehabilitation software solution developed specifically to streamline and manage the therapy, rehab clinical documentation, nutrition schedule, administrative processes, and traini
Company FAQs

What is the Transpact Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Transpact Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹194.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Transpact Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transpact Enterprises Ltd is ₹7.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Transpact Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Transpact Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 17.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Transpact Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transpact Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transpact Enterprises Ltd is ₹145 and ₹483.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Transpact Enterprises Ltd?

Transpact Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.21%, 3 Years at 11.41%, 1 Year at -53.28%, 6 Month at -29.29%, 3 Month at 11.11% and 1 Month at -13.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Transpact Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Transpact Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.16 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 83.84 %

