Open₹194.8
Prev. Close₹205.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.97
Day's High₹194.8
Day's Low₹194.8
52 Week's High₹483.8
52 Week's Low₹145
Book Value₹11.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.39
0.39
0.39
0.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.06
0.15
0.21
0.43
Net Worth
0.45
0.54
0.6
0.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.02
0
0.13
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
-0.09
As % of sales
0
0
71.15
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.42
-0.05
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
0.02
1.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
Op profit growth
-88.08
1,027.87
EBIT growth
-86.05
617.85
Net profit growth
-85.19
45.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Aslam Khan
Whole-time Director
Anis Choudhery
Director
Soummya Baig
Independent Director
Shariq Nisar
Independent Director
Moiz Miyajiwala
Additional Executive Director
Raman Talwar
Additional Director
Aditya Solanki
Additional Director
Damini Baid
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amrita Gupta
Non Executive Director
Anamika Tiwari
Reports by Transpact Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Transpact Enterprises Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Transpact Enterprises Private Limited on May 12, 2013. Further, the status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Transpact Enterprises Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to the Company on April 16, 2019 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is the first start-up to get listed on the BSE Startup Platform. It is a SINE, IIT Bombay incubated MedTech startup to provide innovative, cost-effective and comprehensive solutions, products with strategic partnerships and collaborative relationships to help specially abled people to transcend their barriers. We are a design, development, manufacturing, and distribution firm for therapeutic devices and rehabilitation services with analytics and management software system. Company is an ISO 13485:2016 & ISO 9001:2015 certified company for Medical Devices and quality management system.. The products include Vestibulator which is a compact, mechanized, innovative therapeutic healthcare device which is ergonomically designed to provide stimulations for vestibular, neuro- developmental and sensory integration therapy. Another product is Rehabsoft which is a cloud-based therapy and rehabilitation software solution developed specifically to streamline and manage the therapy, rehab clinical documentation, nutrition schedule, administrative processes, and traini
The Transpact Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹194.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transpact Enterprises Ltd is ₹7.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Transpact Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 17.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transpact Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transpact Enterprises Ltd is ₹145 and ₹483.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Transpact Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.21%, 3 Years at 11.41%, 1 Year at -53.28%, 6 Month at -29.29%, 3 Month at 11.11% and 1 Month at -13.50%.
