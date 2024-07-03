Summary

Transpact Enterprises Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Transpact Enterprises Private Limited on May 12, 2013. Further, the status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Transpact Enterprises Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to the Company on April 16, 2019 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is the first start-up to get listed on the BSE Startup Platform. It is a SINE, IIT Bombay incubated MedTech startup to provide innovative, cost-effective and comprehensive solutions, products with strategic partnerships and collaborative relationships to help specially abled people to transcend their barriers. We are a design, development, manufacturing, and distribution firm for therapeutic devices and rehabilitation services with analytics and management software system. Company is an ISO 13485:2016 & ISO 9001:2015 certified company for Medical Devices and quality management system.. The products include Vestibulator which is a compact, mechanized, innovative therapeutic healthcare device which is ergonomically designed to provide stimulations for vestibular, neuro- developmental and sensory integration therapy. Another product is Rehabsoft which is a cloud-based therapy and rehabilitation software solution developed specifically to streamline and manage the therapy, rehab clinical documentation, nutrition schedule, administrative processes, and traini

Read More