iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Transpact Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

194.3
(-4.99%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Transpact Enter. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Jan 20253 Jan 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 3, 2025. Board considered and approved the following Agendas: 1. Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company have considered and accepted the resignation of Mr. Anand Prakash (DIN: 07414780) from the post of Independent Director of the company with effect from closure of the business hours on 5th December, 2024. 2. To change the authorized signatory for the current account held with HDFC Bank in the name of Transpact Enterprises Limited (the Company). (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 03.01.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Transpact Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. To take note of resignation of Mr. Anand Prakash (DIN:07414780) from the post of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting & Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Sep 202426 Sep 2024
Appointment of M/s NGMKS & Associates as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for a period of five years.
Board Meeting30 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
Transpact Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Adoption of Annual Report and Directors Report for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2.Recommendation of Appointment of Auditor. 3.Appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting AGM. 4.To consider and approve appointment of Ms. Anamika Tiwari as Non-Executive Woman Director of the company. 5.To take note of Resignation of Mr. Kaushik Waghela (DIN:08242466) from the post of Directorship of the Company. 6.To fix date time and venue of Annual General Meeting and approve notice. 7.To approve the change of name of the Company. 8.To consider and approve sale of undertaking. 9.Any Other Agenda with the permission of the Chairman of the Meeting. 1. Adoption of Annual Report and Directors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Approved the Recommendation of Appointment of Auditor. 3. Approved the Appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting AGM. 4. Appointment of Ms. Anamika Tiwari (DIN: 05281144) as Non-Executive Woman Director of the company subject to shareholders approval in the ensuing General Meeting of the Company. 5. Accepted the Resignation of Mr. Kaushik Waghela (DIN: 08242466) from the post of Directorship of the Company. 6. Finalized the date, time and venue of 11th Annual General Meeting and approved notice. 7. Approved Change of name of the Company. 8. Approved the Sale of undertaking. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 Jun 20245 Jun 2024
Transpact Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve agendas mentioned below: 1. Appointment of Woman Director 2. Any Other Agenda with the permission of the Chairman of the Meeting. Board meeting Outcome for Appointment of Woman Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Transpact Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any Other Agenda with the permission of the Chairman of the Meeting. Board Meeting Outcome for Consideration of Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Mar 202411 Mar 2024
Transpact Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Statutory Auditor 2. To take note of resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor 4. To fix Extra-Ordinary General Meeting and approve notice 5. Appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting EGM 6. Any Other Agenda with the permission of the Chairman of the Meeting 1. Appointment of M/s NGMKS & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 024492N) as a Statutory Auditor of the Company subject to Shareholders approval of the company in the ensuing General Meeting of the Company. 2. Accepting the Resignation of Mr. Puneet Vaidya from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. 3. Appointment of Ms. Amrita Gupta (Membership no. A44487) as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company. 4. Appointment of Ms. Neeta Sinha, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2023-24. 5. Finalized the date, day, time and venue of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting and Calendar of Events for e-voting and other incidentals matters & allied there to. 6. Approved the appointment of Scrutinizer Ms. Neeta Sinha, Practicing Company Secretary for scrutinizing the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/03/2024) Appointment of M/s NGMKS & Associates as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024)

Transpact Enter.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Transpact Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.