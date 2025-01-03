Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 3, 2025. Board considered and approved the following Agendas: 1. Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company have considered and accepted the resignation of Mr. Anand Prakash (DIN: 07414780) from the post of Independent Director of the company with effect from closure of the business hours on 5th December, 2024. 2. To change the authorized signatory for the current account held with HDFC Bank in the name of Transpact Enterprises Limited (the Company). (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 03.01.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Transpact Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. To take note of resignation of Mr. Anand Prakash (DIN:07414780) from the post of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting & Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

Appointment of M/s NGMKS & Associates as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for a period of five years.

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

Transpact Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Adoption of Annual Report and Directors Report for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2.Recommendation of Appointment of Auditor. 3.Appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting AGM. 4.To consider and approve appointment of Ms. Anamika Tiwari as Non-Executive Woman Director of the company. 5.To take note of Resignation of Mr. Kaushik Waghela (DIN:08242466) from the post of Directorship of the Company. 6.To fix date time and venue of Annual General Meeting and approve notice. 7.To approve the change of name of the Company. 8.To consider and approve sale of undertaking. 9.Any Other Agenda with the permission of the Chairman of the Meeting. 1. Adoption of Annual Report and Directors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Approved the Recommendation of Appointment of Auditor. 3. Approved the Appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting AGM. 4. Appointment of Ms. Anamika Tiwari (DIN: 05281144) as Non-Executive Woman Director of the company subject to shareholders approval in the ensuing General Meeting of the Company. 5. Accepted the Resignation of Mr. Kaushik Waghela (DIN: 08242466) from the post of Directorship of the Company. 6. Finalized the date, time and venue of 11th Annual General Meeting and approved notice. 7. Approved Change of name of the Company. 8. Approved the Sale of undertaking. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024

Transpact Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve agendas mentioned below: 1. Appointment of Woman Director 2. Any Other Agenda with the permission of the Chairman of the Meeting. Board meeting Outcome for Appointment of Woman Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Transpact Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any Other Agenda with the permission of the Chairman of the Meeting. Board Meeting Outcome for Consideration of Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024