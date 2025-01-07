Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.02
0
0.13
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
-0.09
As % of sales
0
0
71.15
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
As % of sales
108.88
0
11.19
Other costs
-0.04
-0.38
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
186.82
0
45.65
Operating profit
-0.04
-0.41
-0.03
OPM
-195.71
0
-28
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
Interest expense
-3.78
-4.61
-7.16
Other income
0.02
0.02
0
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.42
-0.05
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax rate
8.66
2.37
20.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.06
-0.43
-0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.22
Net profit
-0.06
-0.43
-0.29
yoy growth (%)
-85.19
45.24
NPM
-256.69
0
-229.52
No Record Found
