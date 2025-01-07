iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Transpact Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

204.5
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:16:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Transpact Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.02

0

0.13

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

-0.09

As % of sales

0

0

71.15

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

As % of sales

108.88

0

11.19

Other costs

-0.04

-0.38

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

186.82

0

45.65

Operating profit

-0.04

-0.41

-0.03

OPM

-195.71

0

-28

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

Interest expense

-3.78

-4.61

-7.16

Other income

0.02

0.02

0

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.42

-0.05

Taxes

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax rate

8.66

2.37

20.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.06

-0.43

-0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.22

Net profit

-0.06

-0.43

-0.29

yoy growth (%)

-85.19

45.24

NPM

-256.69

0

-229.52

Transpact Enter. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Transpact Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.