Transpact Enterprises Ltd Summary

Transpact Enterprises Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Transpact Enterprises Private Limited on May 12, 2013. Further, the status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Transpact Enterprises Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to the Company on April 16, 2019 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is the first start-up to get listed on the BSE Startup Platform. It is a SINE, IIT Bombay incubated MedTech startup to provide innovative, cost-effective and comprehensive solutions, products with strategic partnerships and collaborative relationships to help specially abled people to transcend their barriers. We are a design, development, manufacturing, and distribution firm for therapeutic devices and rehabilitation services with analytics and management software system. Company is an ISO 13485:2016 & ISO 9001:2015 certified company for Medical Devices and quality management system.. The products include Vestibulator which is a compact, mechanized, innovative therapeutic healthcare device which is ergonomically designed to provide stimulations for vestibular, neuro- developmental and sensory integration therapy. Another product is Rehabsoft which is a cloud-based therapy and rehabilitation software solution developed specifically to streamline and manage the therapy, rehab clinical documentation, nutrition schedule, administrative processes, and training and individual education plan. Apart from these, one more product includes Vestibulator Chair which is an ergonomically-designed compact vestibular therapy device for at home therapy of children suffering from vestibular dysfunction and developmental disorders. The chair is designed to make the in-house therapy program more purposeful by adding more therapeutic benefit by making at-home therapy repetitive, accurate and specific. Also, enabling the caretakers to give the prescribed therapy dose with a lot of ease. The Companys software solution Rehab-Soft, Electronic Medical Records (EMR) processing, device administration, communications and streamlines patient billing. The solution is based on Internet of Things (lOT) technologies that turns Vestibulator therapy data into electronic medical record and sends them to the private cloud, where data analytics can be performed to better evaluate patients condition. The Rehab-Soft improves medical care, support EMRs, enables patient data sharing among therapy centres and increases staff efficiency. The Companys integrated product offering limits the need of existing old techniques for vestibular, neuro-developmental and sensory integration therapy. The Company constantly keeps abreast with the latest technology as per the requirement of the industry. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 1,04,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 1.35 Crore in August, 2019.