Transvoy Logistics India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.66
2.66
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.83
4.12
0.58
0
Net Worth
7.49
6.78
0.59
0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
6.91
1.17
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.47
7.95
0.6
0.01
Fixed Assets
2.76
2.03
0.02
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.23
0.21
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.56
2.72
0.53
-0.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.57
0.95
0.96
0.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.63
2.08
0.06
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.15
-0.07
-0.21
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.49
-0.24
-0.28
-0.1
Cash
0.95
2.99
0.07
0.03
Total Assets
14.5
7.95
0.62
0.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.