iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Transvoy Logistics India Ltd Balance Sheet

203.75
(-4.99%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Transvoy Logistics India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.66

2.66

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.83

4.12

0.58

0

Net Worth

7.49

6.78

0.59

0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

6.91

1.17

0.01

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.07

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.47

7.95

0.6

0.01

Fixed Assets

2.76

2.03

0.02

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.23

0.21

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.56

2.72

0.53

-0.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.57

0.95

0.96

0.02

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.63

2.08

0.06

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.15

-0.07

-0.21

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.49

-0.24

-0.28

-0.1

Cash

0.95

2.99

0.07

0.03

Total Assets

14.5

7.95

0.62

0.01

Transvoy Logist. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Transvoy Logistics India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.