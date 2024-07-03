Summary

Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. was originally incorporated as Transvoy Logistics India Private Limited as a Private Limited Company videCertificate of Incorporation dated July 30, 2015. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on June 13, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to Transvoy Logistics India Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion to Public Limited Company dated July 04, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of integrated logistics solutions. Its key expertise include NVOCC, Freight Forwarding, Custom Clearance, Transportation handlings locally as well as globally and Advisory on MEIS License Trading. Their core business is divided into 3 business verticals comprising of Freight Forwarding Services, Customs Clearance Services and Allied Logistics and Transportation Services.Under Freight Forwarding vertical, the Company provide services of freight forwarding for both Sea as well as Air route. It provide these services for goods being imported to India as well as out of India. Under Customs Clearance Services, it provide services for custom clearance through their wholly owned subsidiary, Aashirwad Shipping and Allied Services Private Limited for clients. It take care of documentation for custom clearance, carting / receiving goods, examination of shipments, registration of the contract with customs for the project clearance, custom clearance of t

Read More