SectorLogistics
Open₹214.45
Prev. Close₹218.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.86
Day's High₹214.45
Day's Low₹214.45
52 Week's High₹266.5
52 Week's Low₹50
Book Value₹28.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)57.11
P/E79.72
EPS2.69
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.66
2.66
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.83
4.12
0.58
0
Net Worth
7.49
6.78
0.59
0.01
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
28.32
13.09
5.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.32
13.09
5.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.19
0.32
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
775.7
|36.76
|47,262.96
|371.05
|1.48
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
354.7
|207.43
|26,347.41
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
7,082.35
|62.27
|16,806.42
|60.76
|0.35
|1,448.46
|628.82
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
517.2
|0
|9,127.48
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,107.25
|23.52
|8,628.42
|82.5
|0.63
|998.5
|234.86
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
RAVINDRAKUMAR KUMARCHANDRA JOSHI
Director
DIPTI RAVINDRABHAI JOSHI
Whole Time Director & CFO
NAITIK RAVINDRAKUMAR JOSHI
Executive Director
Pooja Naitik Joshi
Independent Director
Bhavan Trivedi
Independent Director
Amrish Navinchandra Gandhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khewna Sahil Madhu
Reports by Transvoy Logistics India Ltd
Summary
Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. was originally incorporated as Transvoy Logistics India Private Limited as a Private Limited Company videCertificate of Incorporation dated July 30, 2015. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on June 13, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to Transvoy Logistics India Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion to Public Limited Company dated July 04, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of integrated logistics solutions. Its key expertise include NVOCC, Freight Forwarding, Custom Clearance, Transportation handlings locally as well as globally and Advisory on MEIS License Trading. Their core business is divided into 3 business verticals comprising of Freight Forwarding Services, Customs Clearance Services and Allied Logistics and Transportation Services.Under Freight Forwarding vertical, the Company provide services of freight forwarding for both Sea as well as Air route. It provide these services for goods being imported to India as well as out of India. Under Customs Clearance Services, it provide services for custom clearance through their wholly owned subsidiary, Aashirwad Shipping and Allied Services Private Limited for clients. It take care of documentation for custom clearance, carting / receiving goods, examination of shipments, registration of the contract with customs for the project clearance, custom clearance of t
Read More
The Transvoy Logistics India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹214.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd is ₹57.11 Cr. as of 25 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd is 79.72 and 7.62 as of 25 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transvoy Logistics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd is ₹50 and ₹266.5 as of 25 Nov ‘24
Transvoy Logistics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 244.22%, 6 Month at 74.56%, 3 Month at 10.97% and 1 Month at 15.54%.
