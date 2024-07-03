iifl-logo-icon 1
Transvoy Logistics India Ltd Share Price

214.45
(-1.99%)
Nov 25, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open214.45
  • Day's High214.45
  • 52 Wk High266.5
  • Prev. Close218.8
  • Day's Low214.45
  • 52 Wk Low 50
  • Turnover (lac)6.86
  • P/E79.72
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.15
  • EPS2.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)57.11
  • Div. Yield0
Transvoy Logistics India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

214.45

Prev. Close

218.8

Turnover(Lac.)

6.86

Day's High

214.45

Day's Low

214.45

52 Week's High

266.5

52 Week's Low

50

Book Value

28.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

57.11

P/E

79.72

EPS

2.69

Divi. Yield

0

Transvoy Logistics India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Transvoy Logistics India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Transvoy Logistics India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.45%

Non-Promoter- 28.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Transvoy Logistics India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.66

2.66

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.83

4.12

0.58

0

Net Worth

7.49

6.78

0.59

0.01

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

28.32

13.09

5.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.32

13.09

5.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.19

0.32

0

Transvoy Logistics India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

775.7

36.7647,262.96371.051.482,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

354.7

207.4326,347.4119.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

7,082.35

62.2716,806.4260.760.351,448.46628.82

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

517.2

09,127.48-269.78097.6349.63

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,107.25

23.528,628.4282.50.63998.5234.86

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Transvoy Logistics India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

RAVINDRAKUMAR KUMARCHANDRA JOSHI

Director

DIPTI RAVINDRABHAI JOSHI

Whole Time Director & CFO

NAITIK RAVINDRAKUMAR JOSHI

Executive Director

Pooja Naitik Joshi

Independent Director

Bhavan Trivedi

Independent Director

Amrish Navinchandra Gandhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khewna Sahil Madhu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Transvoy Logistics India Ltd

Summary

Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. was originally incorporated as Transvoy Logistics India Private Limited as a Private Limited Company videCertificate of Incorporation dated July 30, 2015. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on June 13, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to Transvoy Logistics India Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion to Public Limited Company dated July 04, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of integrated logistics solutions. Its key expertise include NVOCC, Freight Forwarding, Custom Clearance, Transportation handlings locally as well as globally and Advisory on MEIS License Trading. Their core business is divided into 3 business verticals comprising of Freight Forwarding Services, Customs Clearance Services and Allied Logistics and Transportation Services.Under Freight Forwarding vertical, the Company provide services of freight forwarding for both Sea as well as Air route. It provide these services for goods being imported to India as well as out of India. Under Customs Clearance Services, it provide services for custom clearance through their wholly owned subsidiary, Aashirwad Shipping and Allied Services Private Limited for clients. It take care of documentation for custom clearance, carting / receiving goods, examination of shipments, registration of the contract with customs for the project clearance, custom clearance of t
Company FAQs

What is the Transvoy Logistics India Ltd share price today?

The Transvoy Logistics India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹214.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd is ₹57.11 Cr. as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd is 79.72 and 7.62 as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transvoy Logistics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd is ₹50 and ₹266.5 as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd?

Transvoy Logistics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 244.22%, 6 Month at 74.56%, 3 Month at 10.97% and 1 Month at 15.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.46 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.54 %

