Transvoy Logistics India Ltd Summary

Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. was originally incorporated as Transvoy Logistics India Private Limited as a Private Limited Company videCertificate of Incorporation dated July 30, 2015. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on June 13, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to Transvoy Logistics India Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion to Public Limited Company dated July 04, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of integrated logistics solutions. Its key expertise include NVOCC, Freight Forwarding, Custom Clearance, Transportation handlings locally as well as globally and Advisory on MEIS License Trading. Their core business is divided into 3 business verticals comprising of Freight Forwarding Services, Customs Clearance Services and Allied Logistics and Transportation Services.Under Freight Forwarding vertical, the Company provide services of freight forwarding for both Sea as well as Air route. It provide these services for goods being imported to India as well as out of India. Under Customs Clearance Services, it provide services for custom clearance through their wholly owned subsidiary, Aashirwad Shipping and Allied Services Private Limited for clients. It take care of documentation for custom clearance, carting / receiving goods, examination of shipments, registration of the contract with customs for the project clearance, custom clearance of the import cargo at the port of entry, port handling, reconciliation of the contract after completion of import, port handling and arranging bonded warehouse as and when required by the client, providing suggestion to the customer on documentation of purchase order, contract, invoice and packing list to make the document compatible with the Indian customs for appropriate classification in customs for easy clearance, suggestion for effective packing for economic handling and safety and Handling of stuffing & de-stuffing at Ports, ICDs and Customers warehouse. Under Allied Transportation and Logistics Services, it provide value-added services like warehousing, road transportation, container stuffing, break-bulk handling, project cargo handling, transportation of general cargo, transportation of heavy and over dimensional consignment, feasibility study for the port and road for transportation of heavy and over-dimensional cargo, Unloading of cargo at site, cargo palletisation, fumigation, Advisory on MEIS License Trading. Besides these, the Company has wholly owned subsidiary, Aashirwad Shipping & Allied Private Limited (ASAPL), which is a registered Custom House Broker with Custom Office, Kandala and authorised to transact business as Custom Broker all over India by the Custom Authority. It has recently formed a company in Singapore, Transvoy Logistics Pte. Ltd., where the company holds 55% stake, making it as the subsidiary. The Company came out with a Public Issue during January, 2023 by raising Rs. 5.11 crores through Fresh Issue.