Transvoy Logistics India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 to consider and approve inter alia other matters the following: a. Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015: i. The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; and ii. To take on record the report of the Auditors on standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements. b. Other Business excluding Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015: iii. Consider and Approval of Notice to call Extra Ordinary General Meeting. iv. Any other business with the permission of the chairperson. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at B-504, Mondeal Heights, B/s Novotel Hotel, S. G. Highway, Ahmedabad - 380015 (Gujarat), Commenced at 11.30 AM and Concluded at 02.00 PM. The Board considers and approved the following: 1. The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024; and 2. To take on record the report of the Auditors on standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements; and 3. Adopted the declaration regarding the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion(s) pursuant to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015; and (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)