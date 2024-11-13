iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Transvoy Logistics India Ltd Board Meeting

193.6
(-4.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Transvoy Logist. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Transvoy Logistics India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the half year ended on September 30 2024; and 2. To discuss any other matters with permission of the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
Transvoy Logistics India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of trasations as set out in the Notice Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting9 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
Transvoy Logistics India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 to consider and approve inter alia other matters the following: a. Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015: i. The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; and ii. To take on record the report of the Auditors on standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements. b. Other Business excluding Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015: iii. Consider and Approval of Notice to call Extra Ordinary General Meeting. iv. Any other business with the permission of the chairperson. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at B-504, Mondeal Heights, B/s Novotel Hotel, S. G. Highway, Ahmedabad - 380015 (Gujarat), Commenced at 11.30 AM and Concluded at 02.00 PM. The Board considers and approved the following: 1. The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024; and 2. To take on record the report of the Auditors on standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements; and 3. Adopted the declaration regarding the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion(s) pursuant to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015; and Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 Mar 20241 Mar 2024
Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company FY 2023-24.

Transvoy Logist.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Transvoy Logistics India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.