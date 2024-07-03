Transwarranty Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
8.97
8.91
7.49
6.21
4.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.97
8.91
7.49
6.21
4.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.08
0.98
1.56
1.48
1.84
Total Income
11.05
9.89
9.05
7.69
6.22
Total Expenditure
9.09
8.49
7.25
7.17
7.23
PBIDT
1.96
1.4
1.8
0.52
-1
Interest
3.55
4.32
3.4
2.31
1.95
PBDT
-1.58
-2.92
-1.6
-1.79
-2.95
Depreciation
0.34
0.36
0.43
0.44
0.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.93
-3.29
-2.04
-2.23
-3.43
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0.28
-0.39
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.93
-3.29
-2.04
-2.5
-3.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.93
-3.29
-2.04
-2.5
-3.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.4
-1.23
-0.83
-1.02
-1.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
48.84
31.8
24.46
24.46
24.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.85
15.71
24.03
8.37
-22.77
PBDTM(%)
-17.61
-32.77
-21.36
-28.82
-67.19
PATM(%)
-21.51
-36.92
-27.23
-35.9
-78.13
