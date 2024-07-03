iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Transwarranty Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

21.29
(-2.02%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:15:27 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

8.97

8.91

7.49

6.21

4.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.97

8.91

7.49

6.21

4.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.08

0.98

1.56

1.48

1.84

Total Income

11.05

9.89

9.05

7.69

6.22

Total Expenditure

9.09

8.49

7.25

7.17

7.23

PBIDT

1.96

1.4

1.8

0.52

-1

Interest

3.55

4.32

3.4

2.31

1.95

PBDT

-1.58

-2.92

-1.6

-1.79

-2.95

Depreciation

0.34

0.36

0.43

0.44

0.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.93

-3.29

-2.04

-2.23

-3.43

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0.28

-0.39

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.93

-3.29

-2.04

-2.5

-3.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.93

-3.29

-2.04

-2.5

-3.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.4

-1.23

-0.83

-1.02

-1.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

48.84

31.8

24.46

24.46

24.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.85

15.71

24.03

8.37

-22.77

PBDTM(%)

-17.61

-32.77

-21.36

-28.82

-67.19

PATM(%)

-21.51

-36.92

-27.23

-35.9

-78.13

Transwar.Fin.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Transwarranty Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.