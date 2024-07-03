Summary

Transwarranty Finance Ltd (TFI), an RBI registered nBFC is the flagship company of the Transwarranty Group, which is active in a wide gamut of Financial Services like Corporate Finance, Project Finance, Real estate & Infrastructure Finance, Trade Finance, Gold loans, Stock / Commodities / Currencies / Interest Rates / Other Derivatives Broking, Inter-Bank Forex Broking, Merchant Banking, Investment Banking etc through TFI and its subsidiary companies. The Company is a full service Financial & Capital Market Services Company, providing a wide range of services to over 1,000 Large, Small and Medium companies and thousands of retail clients all over India, since 1994. The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and its shares are listed on both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It is engaged in advisory services like Investment Banking, Corporate Finance, Project Finance, Trade Finance and providing Business & Retail Loans against collateral security of immovable property, liquid assets like shares, other financial assets, gold jewelry etc. The Company has fast expanding network of branches providing secured, business and retail loans. It is one of the few financial services companies, which is adept at structuring and executing advisory transactions as well as managing fund based business of providing business and retail loans. The Company was established as a financial services and investment

