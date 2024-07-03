iifl-logo-icon 1
Transwarranty Finance Ltd Share Price

21.75
(-2.03%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High21.81
  • 52 Wk High40.6
  • Prev. Close22.2
  • Day's Low21.75
  • 52 Wk Low 9.05
  • Turnover (lac)2.23
  • P/E81.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.59
  • EPS0.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)116.74
  • Div. Yield0
Transwarranty Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0

Prev. Close

22.2

Turnover(Lac.)

2.23

Day's High

21.81

Day's Low

21.75

52 Week's High

40.6

52 Week's Low

9.05

Book Value

7.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

116.74

P/E

81.48

EPS

0.27

Divi. Yield

0

Transwarranty Finance Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Oct, 2024

arrow

Transwarranty Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Transwarranty Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:58 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.11%

Foreign: 56.11%

Indian: 0.20%

Non-Promoter- 43.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Transwarranty Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.89

48.46

24.46

24.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.3

-15.63

-6.93

-4.59

Net Worth

33.59

32.83

17.53

19.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

11.53

-6.31

6.5

-0.5

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

14.09

10.83

14.79

14.3

6.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.09

10.83

14.79

14.3

6.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.29

1.2

1.78

1.88

1.51

View Annually Results

Transwarranty Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Transwarranty Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kumar Nair

Independent Director

Pravin D Khatau

Director & CFO

U Ramachandran

Independent Director

Nirmala Sachin Parab

Independent Director

Sudharsanan Nair

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suhas Borgaonkar

Independent Director

Shishir Dalal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Transwarranty Finance Ltd

Summary

Transwarranty Finance Ltd (TFI), an RBI registered nBFC is the flagship company of the Transwarranty Group, which is active in a wide gamut of Financial Services like Corporate Finance, Project Finance, Real estate & Infrastructure Finance, Trade Finance, Gold loans, Stock / Commodities / Currencies / Interest Rates / Other Derivatives Broking, Inter-Bank Forex Broking, Merchant Banking, Investment Banking etc through TFI and its subsidiary companies. The Company is a full service Financial & Capital Market Services Company, providing a wide range of services to over 1,000 Large, Small and Medium companies and thousands of retail clients all over India, since 1994. The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and its shares are listed on both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It is engaged in advisory services like Investment Banking, Corporate Finance, Project Finance, Trade Finance and providing Business & Retail Loans against collateral security of immovable property, liquid assets like shares, other financial assets, gold jewelry etc. The Company has fast expanding network of branches providing secured, business and retail loans. It is one of the few financial services companies, which is adept at structuring and executing advisory transactions as well as managing fund based business of providing business and retail loans. The Company was established as a financial services and investment
Company FAQs

What is the Transwarranty Finance Ltd share price today?

The Transwarranty Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹21.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Transwarranty Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transwarranty Finance Ltd is ₹116.74 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Transwarranty Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Transwarranty Finance Ltd is 81.48 and 2.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Transwarranty Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transwarranty Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transwarranty Finance Ltd is ₹9.05 and ₹40.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Transwarranty Finance Ltd?

Transwarranty Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.98%, 3 Years at 41.36%, 1 Year at 77.55%, 6 Month at -14.47%, 3 Month at -39.60% and 1 Month at -13.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Transwarranty Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Transwarranty Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.68 %

