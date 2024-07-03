Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹22.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.23
Day's High₹21.81
Day's Low₹21.75
52 Week's High₹40.6
52 Week's Low₹9.05
Book Value₹7.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)116.74
P/E81.48
EPS0.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.89
48.46
24.46
24.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.3
-15.63
-6.93
-4.59
Net Worth
33.59
32.83
17.53
19.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
11.53
-6.31
6.5
-0.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
14.09
10.83
14.79
14.3
6.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.09
10.83
14.79
14.3
6.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.29
1.2
1.78
1.88
1.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kumar Nair
Independent Director
Pravin D Khatau
Director & CFO
U Ramachandran
Independent Director
Nirmala Sachin Parab
Independent Director
Sudharsanan Nair
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suhas Borgaonkar
Independent Director
Shishir Dalal
Reports by Transwarranty Finance Ltd
Summary
Transwarranty Finance Ltd (TFI), an RBI registered nBFC is the flagship company of the Transwarranty Group, which is active in a wide gamut of Financial Services like Corporate Finance, Project Finance, Real estate & Infrastructure Finance, Trade Finance, Gold loans, Stock / Commodities / Currencies / Interest Rates / Other Derivatives Broking, Inter-Bank Forex Broking, Merchant Banking, Investment Banking etc through TFI and its subsidiary companies. The Company is a full service Financial & Capital Market Services Company, providing a wide range of services to over 1,000 Large, Small and Medium companies and thousands of retail clients all over India, since 1994. The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and its shares are listed on both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It is engaged in advisory services like Investment Banking, Corporate Finance, Project Finance, Trade Finance and providing Business & Retail Loans against collateral security of immovable property, liquid assets like shares, other financial assets, gold jewelry etc. The Company has fast expanding network of branches providing secured, business and retail loans. It is one of the few financial services companies, which is adept at structuring and executing advisory transactions as well as managing fund based business of providing business and retail loans. The Company was established as a financial services and investment
The Transwarranty Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹21.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transwarranty Finance Ltd is ₹116.74 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Transwarranty Finance Ltd is 81.48 and 2.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transwarranty Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transwarranty Finance Ltd is ₹9.05 and ₹40.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Transwarranty Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.98%, 3 Years at 41.36%, 1 Year at 77.55%, 6 Month at -14.47%, 3 Month at -39.60% and 1 Month at -13.62%.
