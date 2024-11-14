Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024 and Issue of Non Convertible Debentures on Private Placement Basis This is to convey that, the board of directors of the company have approved the Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 16 Sep 2024

TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To authorise Issue of Unlisted Unrated Privately Placed Non- Convertible Debentures (NCD) Approval of Raising of the Funds vide Issuance of Secured/Unsecured Non Convertible Debentures on a Private Placement basis upto the amount of Rs. 13,77,00,000 (Rupees Thirteen Crores Seventy Seven Lakhs Only). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve agenda items as mentioned in Intimation. This is to inform to the exchange that, outcome of Board Meeting held on 09th August, 2024 is hereby annexed. The Exchnage is requested to take note of the same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Raising of funds by issue of Secured and/ or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures including subordinated debt on private placement basis The Board Considered and approved raising of the funds by way of Issue of Unlisted, Unrated, Non Convertible Debentures (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 8 May 2024

TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of Securities on Preferential Allotment basis Outcome of the Meeting for Preferential Issue of Shares (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31 2024 2. Raising of Funds by way of Issue of Non Convertible debentures 3. Raising of the funds through Issue of Equity Shares/ Debt Securities/ Convertible Securities on Preferential Basis 4. Increase in Authorised Share Caoital 5. Amendment in MOA and AOA of the Company 6. Employee Stock Option Plan 2024 7. Sending of Postal Ballot Notice This is to inform that, company held Board meeting on 02.05.2024. The outcome of the same is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 6 Apr 2024

This is to inform to the exchange that, Board of Directors have accorded approval for sending Notice of Postal Ballot to the shareholders of the company.

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 16 Mar 2024

TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of Funds by way of Issue of Secured and/ or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures including subordinated debt on private placement basis We would like to inform that, Board has approved Issuance of Unlisted, Unrated, Non Convertible debentures through Private Placement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024