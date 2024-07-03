Transwarranty Finance Ltd Summary

Transwarranty Finance Ltd (TFI), an RBI registered nBFC is the flagship company of the Transwarranty Group, which is active in a wide gamut of Financial Services like Corporate Finance, Project Finance, Real estate & Infrastructure Finance, Trade Finance, Gold loans, Stock / Commodities / Currencies / Interest Rates / Other Derivatives Broking, Inter-Bank Forex Broking, Merchant Banking, Investment Banking etc through TFI and its subsidiary companies. The Company is a full service Financial & Capital Market Services Company, providing a wide range of services to over 1,000 Large, Small and Medium companies and thousands of retail clients all over India, since 1994. The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and its shares are listed on both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It is engaged in advisory services like Investment Banking, Corporate Finance, Project Finance, Trade Finance and providing Business & Retail Loans against collateral security of immovable property, liquid assets like shares, other financial assets, gold jewelry etc. The Company has fast expanding network of branches providing secured, business and retail loans. It is one of the few financial services companies, which is adept at structuring and executing advisory transactions as well as managing fund based business of providing business and retail loans. The Company was established as a financial services and investment banking company in the year 1994 by Mr. Kumar Nair. The company commenced its operations in August 1994 as Trans Warranty Finance Limited, as a Non Banking Finance Company providing a wide range of financial services to corporate, institutional and retail clients.During the initial phase the company had started fund based business of leasing and hire purchase for mid size companies and retail clients. Around 1995, when the economy slowed down considerably leaving in lurch most of the mid size companies, the company discontinued lending program to companies and focused entirely on retail loans to individual clients towards purchase of consumer goods, which helped them in improving their living conditions. This business proved to be excellent with a strong presence in Mumbai and its suburbs. The source of funds used to be from bank loans, fixed deposits and securitsation of our portfolio with foreign companies like Scotia Finance. Since our fee based business in the meanwhile was registering excellent growth, we decided to exit the fund based business about four years ago. Presently, the companies entire revenue is derived from a wide range of fee based businesses.The companies current business is to provide corporate advisory services, foreign exchange advisory, financial services BPO to Citi Financial Consumer Finance India Limited, Investment Banking and Wealth Management services to corporates, retail and institutional clients across various cities and towns in India. The company provides structured finance products for designing complex and innovative financial models and structures and executing the same for leading companies in India including companies belonging to the Godrej, Tata, Mahindra group and a large number of mid cap and large cap companies from a wide cross section of industries. The Company has extended the focus on private equity arrangements and has recently concluded a deal. The company also has a few domestic and an international deal for private equity in the pipeline.During the year 2006-07, the Company had issued and allotted 6,000,000 fully paid up equity shares to the public at a price Rs.52 (Face Value Rs 10 and Premium Rs.42) aggregating to Rs.312 Million under the bidding process as per SEBI guidelines. As a result of bidding process, the shares of the Company got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited w.e.f. 26 February, 2007.During FY 2010-11, the two subsidiary companies viz. Transwarranty Forex And Commodities Private Limited (TFCPL) and Transwarranty Credit Care Private Limited (TCCPL) were merged with the Company (TFL) with effect from 1st April, 2009, being the Appointed Date, as per Scheme of Amalgamation approved by the Honble High Court, Bombay, vide order dated 15th October, 2010.During the financial year 2016-17, Transwarranty Capital Market Services Pvt. Ltd. (TCMSPL) and Transwarranty Consultants Pvt. Ltd., (TCPL) became the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.During the financial year 2017-18, Transwarranty Consultants Pvt. Ltd. (TCPL), an erstwhile wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, was merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal vide its Order dated 21st February, 2018. The appointed date of the Scheme was 1st May, 2017.