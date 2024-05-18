Decided to convene and hold 01/2024-25 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the company on Monday, June 10, 2024 to seek approval for the aforesaid matters via Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) This is to submit to the exchange that, the company has published details wit respect to upcoming EGM in Marathi and English Newspapers. Kindly take note of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024) Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on June 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.06.2024) Company hereby submits Scrutinizer Report for EGM held on June 10, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.06.2024)