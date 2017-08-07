Tribhuvan Housing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.33
-5.33
-5.33
-5.32
Net Worth
-0.32
-0.32
-0.32
-0.31
Minority Interest
Debt
0.07
0.07
0.07
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.25
-0.25
-0.25
-0.31
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.27
-0.27
-0.26
-0.31
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.16
0.14
0.12
0
Debtor Days
71.08
55.89
60.48
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.43
-0.41
-0.38
-0.31
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.01
0
Total Assets
-0.25
-0.26
-0.25
-0.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.