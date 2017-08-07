iifl-logo-icon 1
Tribhuvan Housing Ltd Balance Sheet

0.21
(5.00%)
Aug 7, 2017|02:54:10 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.01

5.01

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.33

-5.33

-5.33

-5.32

Net Worth

-0.32

-0.32

-0.32

-0.31

Minority Interest

Debt

0.07

0.07

0.07

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.25

-0.25

-0.25

-0.31

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.27

-0.27

-0.26

-0.31

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.16

0.14

0.12

0

Debtor Days

71.08

55.89

60.48

0

Other Current Assets

0

0

0

0

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.43

-0.41

-0.38

-0.31

Cash

0.02

0.01

0.01

0

Total Assets

-0.25

-0.26

-0.25

-0.31

