|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.82
0.91
0.72
0
yoy growth (%)
-10.12
26.24
0
0
Raw materials
-0.66
-0.75
-0.6
0
As % of sales
81.34
83.05
83.29
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.04
0
As % of sales
7.48
6.56
6.21
0
Other costs
-0.09
-0.09
-0.08
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.41
10.47
11.68
0
Operating profit
0
0
0
-0.04
OPM
-0.24
-0.09
-1.19
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0
-0.04
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
-0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
-0.04
yoy growth (%)
151.15
-89.9
-82.62
-10.02
NPM
-0.26
-0.09
-1.19
0
