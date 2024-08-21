iifl-logo-icon 1
Tribhuvan Housing Ltd Share Price

0.21
(5.00%)
Aug 7, 2017|02:54:10 PM

Tribhuvan Housing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

0.21

Prev. Close

0.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.22

Day's High

0.21

Day's Low

0.21

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.06

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tribhuvan Housing Ltd Corporate Action

Tribhuvan Housing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tribhuvan Housing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:29 PM
Sep-2018Jun-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.03%

Non-Promoter- 89.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 89.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tribhuvan Housing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.01

5.01

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.33

-5.33

-5.33

-5.32

Net Worth

-0.32

-0.32

-0.32

-0.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.82

0.91

0.72

0

yoy growth (%)

-10.12

26.24

0

0

Raw materials

-0.66

-0.75

-0.6

0

As % of sales

81.34

83.05

83.29

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.06

-0.04

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0

0.06

-0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.12

26.24

0

0

Op profit growth

132.43

-89.9

-82.62

-10.02

EBIT growth

132.43

-89.9

-82.62

-10.02

Net profit growth

151.15

-89.9

-82.62

-10.02

Tribhuvan Housing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

805.8

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,345.6

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,616.15

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,208.3

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,593.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tribhuvan Housing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Narendra R Shah

Independent Director

Satish V Raval

Independent Director

Vimala S Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tribhuvan Housing Ltd

Summary

The Indore (M.P) based company, Tribhuvan Housing Limited came into existence in 1994. Promoted by Mr Shriram Goyal, Mr Hariram Goyal and Mr Ashok Agrawal. Presently, the company is chaired by Mr Shriram Goyal and managed by Mr Ashok Agrawal.It is involved in the construction and sale of residential and commercial buildings and development of farm houses. In order to expand its activities, in Feb.96 the company came out with the public issue of 30,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 3 cr.
