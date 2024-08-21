Summary

The Indore (M.P) based company, Tribhuvan Housing Limited came into existence in 1994. Promoted by Mr Shriram Goyal, Mr Hariram Goyal and Mr Ashok Agrawal. Presently, the company is chaired by Mr Shriram Goyal and managed by Mr Ashok Agrawal.It is involved in the construction and sale of residential and commercial buildings and development of farm houses. In order to expand its activities, in Feb.96 the company came out with the public issue of 30,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 3 cr.

