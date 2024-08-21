SectorRealty
Open₹0.21
Prev. Close₹0.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.22
Day's High₹0.21
Day's Low₹0.21
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.06
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.05
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.33
-5.33
-5.33
-5.32
Net Worth
-0.32
-0.32
-0.32
-0.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.82
0.91
0.72
0
yoy growth (%)
-10.12
26.24
0
0
Raw materials
-0.66
-0.75
-0.6
0
As % of sales
81.34
83.05
83.29
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.04
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0
0.06
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.12
26.24
0
0
Op profit growth
132.43
-89.9
-82.62
-10.02
EBIT growth
132.43
-89.9
-82.62
-10.02
Net profit growth
151.15
-89.9
-82.62
-10.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
805.8
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,345.6
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,616.15
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,208.3
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,593.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Narendra R Shah
Independent Director
Satish V Raval
Independent Director
Vimala S Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tribhuvan Housing Ltd
Summary
The Indore (M.P) based company, Tribhuvan Housing Limited came into existence in 1994. Promoted by Mr Shriram Goyal, Mr Hariram Goyal and Mr Ashok Agrawal. Presently, the company is chaired by Mr Shriram Goyal and managed by Mr Ashok Agrawal.It is involved in the construction and sale of residential and commercial buildings and development of farm houses. In order to expand its activities, in Feb.96 the company came out with the public issue of 30,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 3 cr.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.