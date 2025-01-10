Triliance Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.11
5.11
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.54
-0.36
-0.17
-0.11
Net Worth
4.57
4.75
0.07
0.13
Minority Interest
Debt
0.14
0.03
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.71
4.78
0.1
0.16
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.45
4.76
0.05
0.14
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.48
4.79
0.07
0.19
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
0
Cash
0.25
0
0.04
0.01
Total Assets
4.71
4.77
0.1
0.16
