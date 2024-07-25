Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹62.06
Prev. Close₹63.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹62.06
Day's Low₹62.06
52 Week's High₹94.99
52 Week's Low₹13.42
Book Value₹9.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.11
5.11
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.54
-0.36
-0.17
-0.11
Net Worth
4.57
4.75
0.07
0.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-0.01
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Punit Shah
Non Executive Director
Manisha Shah
Independent Director
Ketan Vyas
Independent Director
Abhishek Shashikant Agrawal
Independent Director
Ketan Vyas
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Preeti
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Triliance Polymers Limited was initially incorporated as Leena Consultancy Limited on 06 October, 1983, which later on got changed to the present name Triliance Polymers Limited on September 05, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of Trading. Earlier, it engaged in providing financial consultancy services.
The Triliance Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹62.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Triliance Polymers Ltd is ₹31.71 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Triliance Polymers Ltd is 0 and 6.76 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Triliance Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Triliance Polymers Ltd is ₹13.42 and ₹94.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Triliance Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 362.44%, 6 Month at 340.45%, 3 Month at 11.32% and 1 Month at -9.67%.
