Triliance Polymers Ltd Share Price

62.06
(-1.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open62.06
  • Day's High62.06
  • 52 Wk High94.99
  • Prev. Close63.32
  • Day's Low62.06
  • 52 Wk Low 13.42
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.18
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.71
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Triliance Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

62.06

Prev. Close

63.32

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

62.06

Day's Low

62.06

52 Week's High

94.99

52 Week's Low

13.42

Book Value

9.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Triliance Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Triliance Polymers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Triliance Polymers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:11 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.88%

Non-Promoter- 86.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 86.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Triliance Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.11

5.11

0.24

0.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.54

-0.36

-0.17

-0.11

Net Worth

4.57

4.75

0.07

0.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

-0.01

0

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Triliance Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Triliance Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Punit Shah

Non Executive Director

Manisha Shah

Independent Director

Ketan Vyas

Independent Director

Abhishek Shashikant Agrawal

Independent Director

Ketan Vyas

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Preeti

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Triliance Polymers Ltd

Summary

Triliance Polymers Limited was initially incorporated as Leena Consultancy Limited on 06 October, 1983, which later on got changed to the present name Triliance Polymers Limited on September 05, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of Trading. Earlier, it engaged in providing financial consultancy services.
Company FAQs

What is the Triliance Polymers Ltd share price today?

The Triliance Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹62.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of Triliance Polymers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Triliance Polymers Ltd is ₹31.71 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Triliance Polymers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Triliance Polymers Ltd is 0 and 6.76 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Triliance Polymers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Triliance Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Triliance Polymers Ltd is ₹13.42 and ₹94.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Triliance Polymers Ltd?

Triliance Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 362.44%, 6 Month at 340.45%, 3 Month at 11.32% and 1 Month at -9.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Triliance Polymers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Triliance Polymers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 86.12 %

