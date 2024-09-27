AGM 26/09/2024 Pursuant to Reg 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015, we are submitting the Voting results along with Scrutinizers Repost received from Practicing Company Secretary for 41st AGM . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) Revised Voting result due to inadvertent error for 41st AGM held on 26th September, 2024 at 10.00 am (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)