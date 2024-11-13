Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Triliance Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. To appoint Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25 3. To appoint Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25 Further as intimated to the Exchange vide Letter dated 27th September 2024 and in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board inter -alia considered and approved the following items: 1. Un-audited (Reviewed) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee in its meeting held earlier on the same day. 2. Re-appointment of Ms. Hansa Shivratan Gaggar, Company Secretary in whole time Practice (Mem no. F12339 & COP No.21614) as the Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. 3. Appointment of M/s CVM & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants (FRN: 156346W) as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

The Board inter -alia considered and approved the following items: 1. Appointment of Mr. Abhishek Shashikant Agrawal (DIN: 03052720) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director 2..Appointment of Mr. Ketan Vyas (DIN: 09053821) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company 3. Took note of completion of tenure of Independent Directors 4. reconstituted the Committees 5.Directors Report , Secretarial Audit Report and Notice Convening 41st AGM 6. Appointment of Scrutinizer 7.Fixed Book Closure

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

Triliance Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 20th July 2024 at Registered office inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further as intimated to the Exchange vide Letter dated 28th June 2024 and in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, 20th July, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Un-audited (Reviewed) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee at its meeting held earlier on the same day. The Un-Audited (Reviewed) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) together with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company are enclosed herewith. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.30 am and concluded at 12.30 pm Unaudited Financial results for quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited review Report issued by Statutory Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Friday, 28th June, 2024 at the registered office of the company has inter-alia transacted the following business: 1. Took note of the resignation of M/s Nayan Parikh & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.: 107023W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company with effect from 30th May, 2024 2. Upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board has subject to the approval of shareholders approved the appointment of M/s Motilal & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 106584W/W100751) as new Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy arised.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Triliance Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we enclose the following a. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. b. Auditors Report on financial Results from our Statutory Auditors, M/s Nayan Parikh & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.: 107023W) c. Declaration of Unmodified Opinion. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 29 Apr 2024

We are submitting the revised outcome of Board meeting held today i.e 29th April, 2024 due to typographical error in Scrip Code of the Company. We are unable to submit it in the tab outcome of Board Meeting as the portal is not allowing to file the same. Request you to take on record and oblige We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday,29th April, 2024 has inter-alia appointed Ms. Preeti, member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India holding membership no. ACS-72387 as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at their meeting held earlier on the same day pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 6(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024