Trinity Tradelink Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.06
0.13
0.2
0.69
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.33
-0.35
-0.37
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.04
-0.06
-0.03
Working capital
0.68
-0.91
3.94
26.53
Other operating items
Operating
0.53
-1.16
3.72
26.8
Capital expenditure
-0.47
0.09
0
1.8
Free cash flow
0.06
-1.06
3.72
28.6
Equity raised
0.44
0.4
0.32
25.08
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.61
7.34
5.84
1.53
Dividends paid
0.05
0.08
0.08
0.05
Net in cash
7.17
6.76
9.96
55.27
