iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Trinity Tradelink Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.49
(0.00%)
Sep 17, 2018|10:32:31 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Trinity Tradelink Ltd

Trinity Tradeli. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.06

0.13

0.2

0.69

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.33

-0.35

-0.37

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.04

-0.06

-0.03

Working capital

0.68

-0.91

3.94

26.53

Other operating items

Operating

0.53

-1.16

3.72

26.8

Capital expenditure

-0.47

0.09

0

1.8

Free cash flow

0.06

-1.06

3.72

28.6

Equity raised

0.44

0.4

0.32

25.08

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.61

7.34

5.84

1.53

Dividends paid

0.05

0.08

0.08

0.05

Net in cash

7.17

6.76

9.96

55.27

Trinity Tradeli. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Trinity Tradelink Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.