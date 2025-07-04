Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0.49
Prev. Close₹0.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹0.49
Day's Low₹0.49
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.87
P/E49
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
26.26
26.26
26.26
26.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.23
0.2
0.21
0.17
Net Worth
26.49
26.46
26.47
26.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
146.23
154.88
150.59
117.56
yoy growth (%)
-5.58
2.85
28.08
0
Raw materials
-145.04
-151.72
-144.48
-112.03
As % of sales
99.18
97.95
95.94
95.29
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.23
-0.23
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.06
0.13
0.2
0.69
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.33
-0.35
-0.37
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.04
-0.06
-0.03
Working capital
0.68
-0.91
3.94
26.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.58
2.85
28.08
0
Op profit growth
-74.97
-64.52
0.95
-1,916.32
EBIT growth
-41.16
-62.54
1.78
-2,021.89
Net profit growth
-59.97
-39.31
-78.8
-452.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,611.25
|115.39
|3,01,385.44
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
747.55
|49.61
|26,239.01
|225.64
|0.97
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
312.3
|16.91
|24,414.82
|209.45
|2.18
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
620.85
|139.52
|13,713.65
|32.01
|0.24
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
92.42
|0
|11,756.99
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
Vikrant Kayan
Director
Bhaskar Paul
Director
Vikash Dubey
Additional Director
Girija Banerjee
Non Executive Director
Akhtar Khan
16&17 Washington Plaza,
Dispensary Road Goregaon West,
Maharashtra - 400062
Tel: +91-2228730274
Website: http://www.trinitytrade.in
Email: info@trinitytrade.in
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 91-022-28594060
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
Omnitech Petroleum Limited (formerly known as Sharp Trading & Finance Limited) was incorporated on March 30, 1985 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 under Registrar of Companies, Mumbai f...
