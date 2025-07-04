iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Trinity Tradelink Ltd Share Price Live

0.49
(0.00%)
Sep 17, 2018|10:32:31 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Trinity Tradelink Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.49

Prev. Close

0.49

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

0.49

Day's Low

0.49

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.87

P/E

49

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0.41

Trinity Tradelink Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Trinity Tradelink Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Trinity Tradelink Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

04 Jul, 2025|10:09 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.27%

Non-Promoter- 65.72%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Trinity Tradelink Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

26.26

26.26

26.26

26.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.23

0.2

0.21

0.17

Net Worth

26.49

26.46

26.47

26.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

146.23

154.88

150.59

117.56

yoy growth (%)

-5.58

2.85

28.08

0

Raw materials

-145.04

-151.72

-144.48

-112.03

As % of sales

99.18

97.95

95.94

95.29

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.23

-0.23

-0.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.06

0.13

0.2

0.69

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.33

-0.35

-0.37

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.04

-0.06

-0.03

Working capital

0.68

-0.91

3.94

26.53

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.58

2.85

28.08

0

Op profit growth

-74.97

-64.52

0.95

-1,916.32

EBIT growth

-41.16

-62.54

1.78

-2,021.89

Net profit growth

-59.97

-39.31

-78.8

-452.11

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Trinity Tradelink Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,611.25

115.393,01,385.444,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

747.55

49.6126,239.01225.640.97914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

312.3

16.9124,414.82209.452.1813,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

620.85

139.5213,713.6532.010.24311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

92.42

011,756.991.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Trinity Tradelink Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Vikrant Kayan

Director

Bhaskar Paul

Director

Vikash Dubey

Additional Director

Girija Banerjee

Non Executive Director

Akhtar Khan

Registered Office

16&17 Washington Plaza,

Dispensary Road Goregaon West,

Maharashtra - 400062

Tel: +91-2228730274

Website: http://www.trinitytrade.in

Email: info@trinitytrade.in

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 91-022-28594060

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

Omnitech Petroleum Limited (formerly known as Sharp Trading & Finance Limited) was incorporated on March 30, 1985 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 under Registrar of Companies, Mumbai f...
Read More

Reports by Trinity Tradelink Ltd

QUICKLINKS FOR Trinity Tradelink Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.