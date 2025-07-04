Trinity Tradelink Ltd Summary

Omnitech Petroleum Limited (formerly known as Sharp Trading & Finance Limited) was incorporated on March 30, 1985 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 under Registrar of Companies, Mumbai for carrying on business of general trading and financial activities.In the Year 2010, the Company witnessed change in Management and Control as a result of substantial acquisition of the Company by the Present Promoters.With such acquisition, the main object/business activity of the Company was further altered to Oil, Gas and Petroleum related activities by the Present Promoters w.e.f. 9th April, 2011 with an intention to expand the operational base of the Company and to pump in the efficiency and productivity into it.The name of the Company has been changed/altered from Sharp Trading & Finance Limited to Omnitech Petroleum Limited on April 19, 2011 by the Present Promoters with an intention to create brand identity and image in the Oil, Gas and Petroleum Sector. The Company received Fresh Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai to that effect.Currently, the Company is engaged in the business of Oil, Gas and Petroleum related activities. The Company is in continuous pursuit and search of business opportunities, which are expected to materialize shortly.