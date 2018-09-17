iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Trinity Tradelink Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.49
(0.00%)
Sep 17, 2018|10:32:31 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Trinity Tradelink Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

146.23

154.88

150.59

117.56

yoy growth (%)

-5.58

2.85

28.08

0

Raw materials

-145.04

-151.72

-144.48

-112.03

As % of sales

99.18

97.95

95.94

95.29

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.23

-0.23

-0.15

As % of sales

0.11

0.15

0.15

0.13

Other costs

-0.66

-1.52

-1.94

-1.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.45

0.98

1.29

1.27

Operating profit

0.34

1.39

3.92

3.88

OPM

0.23

0.89

2.6

3.3

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.33

-0.35

-0.37

Interest expense

-0.73

-1.22

-3.41

-2.86

Other income

0.62

0.3

0.05

0.05

Profit before tax

0.06

0.13

0.2

0.69

Taxes

-0.02

-0.04

-0.06

-0.03

Tax rate

-43.91

-35.5

-33.01

-5.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0.08

0.13

0.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0.08

0.13

0.65

yoy growth (%)

-59.97

-39.31

-78.8

-452.11

NPM

0.02

0.05

0.09

0.55

Trinity Tradeli. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Trinity Tradelink Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.