Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
146.23
154.88
150.59
117.56
yoy growth (%)
-5.58
2.85
28.08
0
Raw materials
-145.04
-151.72
-144.48
-112.03
As % of sales
99.18
97.95
95.94
95.29
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.23
-0.23
-0.15
As % of sales
0.11
0.15
0.15
0.13
Other costs
-0.66
-1.52
-1.94
-1.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.45
0.98
1.29
1.27
Operating profit
0.34
1.39
3.92
3.88
OPM
0.23
0.89
2.6
3.3
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.33
-0.35
-0.37
Interest expense
-0.73
-1.22
-3.41
-2.86
Other income
0.62
0.3
0.05
0.05
Profit before tax
0.06
0.13
0.2
0.69
Taxes
-0.02
-0.04
-0.06
-0.03
Tax rate
-43.91
-35.5
-33.01
-5.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0.08
0.13
0.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0.08
0.13
0.65
yoy growth (%)
-59.97
-39.31
-78.8
-452.11
NPM
0.02
0.05
0.09
0.55
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.