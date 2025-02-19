Triumph International Finance India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-79.17
-82.47
-84.85
-86.9
Net Worth
-71.67
-74.97
-77.35
-79.4
Minority Interest
Debt
114.28
114.28
114.28
114.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
42.61
39.31
36.93
34.88
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.83
4.83
4.83
4.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
33.13
30.11
27.89
25.98
Inventories
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
157.67
154.4
152.07
149.93
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-124.56
-124.31
-124.2
-123.97
Cash
4.66
4.37
4.22
4.08
Total Assets
42.62
39.31
36.94
34.89
