Triumph International Finance India Ltd Balance Sheet

3.8
(4.97%)
Feb 19, 2025|01:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-79.17

-82.47

-84.85

-86.9

Net Worth

-71.67

-74.97

-77.35

-79.4

Minority Interest

Debt

114.28

114.28

114.28

114.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

42.61

39.31

36.93

34.88

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.83

4.83

4.83

4.83

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

33.13

30.11

27.89

25.98

Inventories

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

157.67

154.4

152.07

149.93

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-124.56

-124.31

-124.2

-123.97

Cash

4.66

4.37

4.22

4.08

Total Assets

42.62

39.31

36.94

34.89

