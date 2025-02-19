Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹3.8
Prev. Close₹3.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹3.8
Day's Low₹3.8
52 Week's High₹3.62
52 Week's Low₹3.45
Book Value₹-93.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.85
P/E0.76
EPS4.78
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-79.17
-82.47
-84.85
-86.9
Net Worth
-71.67
-74.97
-77.35
-79.4
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.66
2.63
2.43
3.28
3.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
8,440.45
|37.1
|5,24,491.72
|3,705.81
|0.42
|14,991.41
|1,277.82
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,874.65
|194
|3,02,312
|10.69
|0.05
|70.82
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
124.3
|23.85
|1,55,841.93
|1,630.66
|1.26
|6,763.43
|39.82
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
228.95
|266.2
|1,40,375.81
|75.18
|0
|137.37
|39.05
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
11,713
|55.5
|1,33,505.71
|83.99
|1.09
|120.04
|1,839.4
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Nagesh Vinayak Kutaphale
Chairman
Dharmesh Doshi
Director
Rekha Jatin Sarvaiya
Independent Director
Ravindra Baburav Gavand
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Namrata Maheshwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
The Triumph International Finance India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Triumph International Finance India Ltd is ₹2.85 Cr. as of 19 Feb ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Triumph International Finance India Ltd is 0.76 and -0.04 as of 19 Feb ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Triumph International Finance India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Triumph International Finance India Ltd is ₹3.45 and ₹3.62 as of 19 Feb ‘25
Triumph International Finance India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
