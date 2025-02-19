iifl-logo-icon 1
Triumph International Finance India Ltd Share Price

3.8
(4.97%)
Feb 19, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.8
  • Day's High3.8
  • 52 Wk High3.62
  • Prev. Close3.62
  • Day's Low3.8
  • 52 Wk Low 3.45
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-93.28
  • EPS4.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.85
  • Div. Yield0
Triumph International Finance India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.8

Prev. Close

3.62

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

3.8

Day's Low

3.8

52 Week's High

3.62

52 Week's Low

3.45

Book Value

-93.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.85

P/E

0.76

EPS

4.78

Divi. Yield

0

Triumph International Finance India Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Triumph International Finance India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Triumph International Finance India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

19 Feb, 2025|11:04 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.52%

Non-Promoter- 29.10%

Institutions: 29.10%

Non-Institutions: 39.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Triumph International Finance India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-79.17

-82.47

-84.85

-86.9

Net Worth

-71.67

-74.97

-77.35

-79.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.66

2.63

2.43

3.28

3.04

View Annually Results

Triumph International Finance India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

8,440.45

37.15,24,491.723,705.810.4214,991.411,277.82

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,874.65

1943,02,31210.690.0570.8251.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

124.3

23.851,55,841.931,630.661.266,763.4339.82

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

228.95

266.21,40,375.8175.180137.3739.05

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

11,713

55.51,33,505.7183.991.09120.041,839.4

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Triumph International Finance India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Nagesh Vinayak Kutaphale

Chairman

Dharmesh Doshi

Director

Rekha Jatin Sarvaiya

Independent Director

Ravindra Baburav Gavand

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Namrata Maheshwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Triumph International Finance India Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Company FAQs

What is the Triumph International Finance India Ltd share price today?

The Triumph International Finance India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Triumph International Finance India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Triumph International Finance India Ltd is ₹2.85 Cr. as of 19 Feb ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Triumph International Finance India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Triumph International Finance India Ltd is 0.76 and -0.04 as of 19 Feb ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Triumph International Finance India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Triumph International Finance India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Triumph International Finance India Ltd is ₹3.45 and ₹3.62 as of 19 Feb ‘25

What is the CAGR of Triumph International Finance India Ltd?

Triumph International Finance India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Triumph International Finance India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Triumph International Finance India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.52 %
Institutions - 29.10 %
Public - 39.38 %

