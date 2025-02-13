Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 5 Feb 2025

TRIUMPH INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Notice of Board Meeting in terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the unaudited quarterly Standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

TRIUMPH INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September 2024. Results for the half year ended 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

TRIUMPH INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Directors Report of the Company for the financial Year ended 31st March 2024 along with annexures; 2. To fix the date and time of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; 3. To fix the cut-off date for e-voting for the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 4. To appoint Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the e-voting process for the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 5. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. 1. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved Directors Report of the Company for the financial Year ended 31st March, 2024; 2. The Board of Directors of the Company has decided that the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 02:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC?) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM?) and accordingly the notice convening the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company was approved; 3. The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Monday, September 23, 2024 as the Cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting for the 38th Annual General Meeting; 4. The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Ms. Kavita Raju Joshi, Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai, as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process for the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company; (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

TRIUMPH INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Approval of unaudited quaretly standalone and consolidated financial result for the year ended 30/06/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 24 May 2024

TRIUMPH INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Notice of Board Meeting in terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 26 Feb 2024