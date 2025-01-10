TO THE MEMBERS OF TRUCAP FINANCE LIMITED

(formerly known as DHANVARSHA FINVEST LIMITED)

REPORT ON AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of TRUCAP FINANCE LIMITED (formerly known as DHANVARSHA FINVEST LIMITED) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘‘Ind AS financial statements). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

accounting principles generally accepted in India including India Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act , of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS OF OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Allowances for expected credit losses (‘ECL): Auditors have examined the policies approved by the Boards of Directors of the Company and of the subsidiary that articulate the objectives of managing each portfolio and their business models. Also verified the methodology adopted for computation of ECL (‘ECL Model) that addresses policies approved by the Boards of Directors, procedures and controls for assessing and measuring credit risk on all lending exposures measured at amortised cost. Additionally, have confirmed that adjustments to the output of the ECL Model is consistent with the documented rationale and basis for such adjustments and that the amount of adjustment been approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. Audit procedures related to the allowance for ECL included the following, among others: The company has reported that ‘As at 31 March 2024, the carrying value of loan assets measured at amortised cost, aggregated 597.82 crore (net of allowance of expected credit loss 5.15 crore) constituting approximately 63.84 % of the Companys total assets. Testing the design and operating effectiveness of the following: Significant judgment has been used in classifying these loan assets and applying appropriate measurement principles. ECL on such loan assets is a critical estimate involving greater level of judgment by the management. Completeness and accuracy of the Exposure at Default (‘EAD) and the classification thereof into stages consistent with the definitions with the policy approved by the Board of Directors including the appropriateness of the qualitative factors to be applied. As part of risk assessment, determined that ECL on such loan assets has a high degree of estimation which may be uncertain, with a potential range of reasonable outcomes for the standalone financial statements. The elements of estimating ECL which involved increased level of audit focus are the following: accuracy of the computation of the ECL estimate including methodology used to determine macro- economic overlays and adjustments to the output of the ECL Model; Quantitative and Qualitative factors used in staging the loan assets measured at amortised cost; completeness, accuracy and appropriateness of information used in the estimation of the PD and LGD for the different stages depending on the nature of the portfolio; Basis used for estimating Loss Given Default (‘LGD), Probabilities of Default (‘PD), and exposure at default (‘EAD) product level with past trends; Testing details on a sample basis in respect of the following: Judgments used in projecting economic scenarios and probability weights applied to reflect conditions; and the mathematical accuracy of the ECL computation by using the same input data as used by the company; Adjustments to model driven ECL results to address emerging trends. accuracy and completeness of the input data such as period of default and other related information used in estimating the PD; completeness and accuracy of the staging of the loans and the underlying data based on which the ECL estimates have been computed. evaluating the adequacy of the adjustment after stressing the inputs used in determining the output as per the ECL model to ensure that the adjustment was in conformity with the overlay amount approved by the audit committee of the company.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information and Business Responsibility Report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statement as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to on theCompanysability the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under

Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the

Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS financial statements Refer Note. No. 35 on

Contingent Liabilities to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: a) directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or b) provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. h) With respect to the matter to be included in the

Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the

Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The

Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Bansal Bansal & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 100986W Sd/- Jatin Bansal (Partner) Membership No.135399 UDIN: 24135399BKFCF7491 Place : Mumbai Dated : 28th May 2024

ANNEXURE – A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 of the Auditors Report of Even date to the Members of TRUCAP FINANCE LIMITED (formerly known as DHANVARSHA FINVEST LIMITED) Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the Ind AS financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The property, plant and equipment, were physically verified during the year by the Management, in accordance with a regular programme of verification which in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification..

c. The company does not have any immovable property

d. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder

ii. a. The Company is a Non- Banking Finance Company, primarily engaged in the business of lending, providing of services and does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii) of the Order are not applicable.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crore, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of Loans. Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the company with the said bank are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. The Company has granted loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

a. The terms and conditions of the aforesaid loans granted by the Company are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

b. The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of such loans has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts of principal amounts and interest are regular.

c. In respect of the aforesaid loans, there is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

d. The Company, being a NBFC, registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors and reports total amount overdue including principal and/or payment of interest by its customers for more than 90 days. In cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting.

e. Since the Companys principal business is to give loans, the provision of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to it.

f. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation made available to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to Promoters/Related Parties (as defined in section 2(76) of the Act) which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 (1) of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities as applicable. Further, as the Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company engaged in the business of financing, the provision of section 186 [except for subsection (1)] are not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company being Non- Banking Finance Company registered with RBI, provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, are not applicable to the Company. We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence reporting under paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. a. The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Goods and Services tax, Service tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and Other Statutory Dues applicable to it.

b. The dues outstanding with respect to, income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, GST, customs duty, excise duty on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature Of dues Amount in Lakhs Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 52.79* AY 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.20 AY 2021-22 Assessing Officer

*Net of Rs.13.20 Lakhs paid under protest.

viii. There are no transactions that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a. The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender,

b. The company is a not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

c. The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

d. During the year no funds were raised on short term basis;

e. This sub clause is not applicable to the company;

f. This sub clause is not applicable to the company;

x. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, no money has been raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments);

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, during the year under review, the Company has issued and allotted through preferential allotment or private placement basis shares/convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible), convertible warrants during the year; the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi. a. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed

c. Under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government No whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the company; xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section 188 and 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. Based on information and explanation provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, The company have an internal audit system commensurate with size and nature of business.

b. We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit, issued to the Company during the year till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 "Using the work of Internal Auditors".

xv. In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the registration has been obtained by the Company.

b. The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

c. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year. There were no cash losses in preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. There were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditor.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies

Act, 2013 pursuant to any project.

For Bansal Bansal & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 100986W Sd/- Jatin Bansal (Partner) Membership No.135399 UDIN: 24135399BKFCF7491 Place : Mumbai Dated : 28th May 2024

ANNEXURE – B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TRUCAP FINANCE LIMITED (formerly known as DHANVARSHA FINVEST LIMITED) ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial control and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.