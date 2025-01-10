Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
36.86%
42.14%
47.37%
46.84%
50.76%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
9.48%
11.77%
10.76%
8.59%
8.13%
Non-Institutions
53.65%
46.08%
41.85%
44.55%
41.09%
Total Non-Promoter
63.13%
57.85%
52.62%
53.15%
49.23%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
