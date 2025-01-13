TruCap Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.44
32.4
22.29
20.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
183.87
190.36
151.66
79.04
Net Worth
219.31
222.76
173.95
99.36
Minority Interest
Debt
686.11
442.52
286.47
80.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.05
1.54
2.17
1.34
Total Liabilities
906.47
666.82
462.59
181.23
Fixed Assets
34.59
33.12
28.83
11.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
59.98
80.51
50.89
18.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.03
1.68
2.89
2.5
Networking Capital
80.93
46.01
13.09
2.37
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
70.27
35.54
12.29
2.1
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
33.59
22.91
12.57
4.95
Sundry Creditors
-3.16
-1.8
-3.58
-1.63
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-19.77
-10.64
-8.19
-3.05
Cash
133.28
87.59
77.83
46.73
Total Assets
313.81
248.91
173.53
81.53
