Summary

TruCap Finance Limited was formerly known as Dhanvarsha Finvest Limited which incorporated on November 09, 1994. After the procedural formalities, the Company was renamed from Dhanvarsha Finvest Limited to TruCap Finance Limited w.e.f. August 03, 2022.The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), dated 05th January, 2021. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of providing financial service activities like Micro Enterprise Loans, SME Loans, Other Structured Business, Personal Loans, Gold Loans and in providing ancillary services related to the said business activities. The Company started with an idea to build social capital by aiming to provide credit solutions to Indias large under served and under banked MSME segment. Promoted under the aegis of the 80 year old Wilson Group of Mumbai, the Company aims to provide timely, a?ordable and sustainable access to credit to the countrys almost 500 million under - served borrowers, either through its own balance sheet or via signi?cant distribution tie ups coupled with robust technology engine. The Board, on August 13, 2019 approved incorporation of two wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company viz., incorporation of Housing Finance Company and incorporation of Non-Banking Financial Company for carrying on the business of Digital Lending Solutions, subject to receipt of necessary approvals.DFL Technologies Private Limited was incorporated on October 07, 2019 as a whol

Read More