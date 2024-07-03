SectorFinance
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹16.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.94
Day's High₹15.8
Day's Low₹15.8
52 Week's High₹87.1
52 Week's Low₹15.21
Book Value₹17.95
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)184.7
P/E16.36
EPS0.99
Divi. Yield0.06
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.44
32.4
22.29
20.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
183.87
190.36
151.66
79.04
Net Worth
219.31
222.76
173.95
99.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
10.19
0.09
-0.38
0.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
161.89
123.73
75.74
29.61
19.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
161.89
123.73
75.74
29.61
19.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.95
0.07
0.24
0.45
0.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Joint Managing Director
Karan Neale Desai
Independent Director
Nirmal Vinod Momaya
Independent Director
K P Raghuvanshi
Chairperson & Director
Rakesh Sethi
Addtnl Independent Director
Rajiv Kapoor
Joint Managing Director
Rohanjeet Singh Juneja
Additional Director
NIMIR KISHORE MEHTA
Additional Director
Atwood Porter Collins
Additional Director
Abha Kapoor
Independent Director
Geetu Gidwani Verma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonal Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by TruCap Finance Ltd
Summary
TruCap Finance Limited was formerly known as Dhanvarsha Finvest Limited which incorporated on November 09, 1994. After the procedural formalities, the Company was renamed from Dhanvarsha Finvest Limited to TruCap Finance Limited w.e.f. August 03, 2022.The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), dated 05th January, 2021. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of providing financial service activities like Micro Enterprise Loans, SME Loans, Other Structured Business, Personal Loans, Gold Loans and in providing ancillary services related to the said business activities. The Company started with an idea to build social capital by aiming to provide credit solutions to Indias large under served and under banked MSME segment. Promoted under the aegis of the 80 year old Wilson Group of Mumbai, the Company aims to provide timely, a?ordable and sustainable access to credit to the countrys almost 500 million under - served borrowers, either through its own balance sheet or via signi?cant distribution tie ups coupled with robust technology engine. The Board, on August 13, 2019 approved incorporation of two wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company viz., incorporation of Housing Finance Company and incorporation of Non-Banking Financial Company for carrying on the business of Digital Lending Solutions, subject to receipt of necessary approvals.DFL Technologies Private Limited was incorporated on October 07, 2019 as a whol
Read More
The TruCap Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TruCap Finance Ltd is ₹184.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TruCap Finance Ltd is 16.36 and 0.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TruCap Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TruCap Finance Ltd is ₹15.21 and ₹87.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TruCap Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -43.60%, 1 Year at -79.62%, 6 Month at -66.98%, 3 Month at -48.17% and 1 Month at -4.22%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.