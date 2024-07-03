iifl-logo-icon 1
TruCap Finance Ltd Share Price

15.8
(-2.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:15:28 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High15.8
  • 52 Wk High87.1
  • Prev. Close16.13
  • Day's Low15.8
  • 52 Wk Low 15.21
  • Turnover (lac)3.94
  • P/E16.36
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value17.95
  • EPS0.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)184.7
  • Div. Yield0.06
No Records Found

TruCap Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0

Prev. Close

16.13

Turnover(Lac.)

3.94

Day's High

15.8

Day's Low

15.8

52 Week's High

87.1

52 Week's Low

15.21

Book Value

17.95

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

184.7

P/E

16.36

EPS

0.99

Divi. Yield

0.06

TruCap Finance Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.01

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

TruCap Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

TruCap Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.86%

Non-Promoter- 9.49%

Institutions: 9.48%

Non-Institutions: 53.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TruCap Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.44

32.4

22.29

20.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

183.87

190.36

151.66

79.04

Net Worth

219.31

222.76

173.95

99.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

10.19

0.09

-0.38

0.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

161.89

123.73

75.74

29.61

19.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

161.89

123.73

75.74

29.61

19.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

20.95

0.07

0.24

0.45

0.19

TruCap Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TruCap Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint Managing Director

Karan Neale Desai

Independent Director

Nirmal Vinod Momaya

Independent Director

K P Raghuvanshi

Chairperson & Director

Rakesh Sethi

Addtnl Independent Director

Rajiv Kapoor

Joint Managing Director

Rohanjeet Singh Juneja

Additional Director

NIMIR KISHORE MEHTA

Additional Director

Atwood Porter Collins

Additional Director

Abha Kapoor

Independent Director

Geetu Gidwani Verma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonal Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TruCap Finance Ltd

Summary

TruCap Finance Limited was formerly known as Dhanvarsha Finvest Limited which incorporated on November 09, 1994. After the procedural formalities, the Company was renamed from Dhanvarsha Finvest Limited to TruCap Finance Limited w.e.f. August 03, 2022.The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), dated 05th January, 2021. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of providing financial service activities like Micro Enterprise Loans, SME Loans, Other Structured Business, Personal Loans, Gold Loans and in providing ancillary services related to the said business activities. The Company started with an idea to build social capital by aiming to provide credit solutions to Indias large under served and under banked MSME segment. Promoted under the aegis of the 80 year old Wilson Group of Mumbai, the Company aims to provide timely, a?ordable and sustainable access to credit to the countrys almost 500 million under - served borrowers, either through its own balance sheet or via signi?cant distribution tie ups coupled with robust technology engine. The Board, on August 13, 2019 approved incorporation of two wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company viz., incorporation of Housing Finance Company and incorporation of Non-Banking Financial Company for carrying on the business of Digital Lending Solutions, subject to receipt of necessary approvals.DFL Technologies Private Limited was incorporated on October 07, 2019 as a whol
Company FAQs

What is the TruCap Finance Ltd share price today?

The TruCap Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of TruCap Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TruCap Finance Ltd is ₹184.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TruCap Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TruCap Finance Ltd is 16.36 and 0.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TruCap Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TruCap Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TruCap Finance Ltd is ₹15.21 and ₹87.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TruCap Finance Ltd?

TruCap Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -43.60%, 1 Year at -79.62%, 6 Month at -66.98%, 3 Month at -48.17% and 1 Month at -4.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TruCap Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TruCap Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.86 %
Institutions - 9.48 %
Public - 53.65 %

Information
Financials
Results
News
