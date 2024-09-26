|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Appointment of M/s Khandelwal Kakani & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of three consecutive years, effective from ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting till conclusion of the 33rd Annual General Meeting. Summary of the Proceedings of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company, held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 03.00 P.M. (IST) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024)
